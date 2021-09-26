CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

IC man allegedly crashes car into telephone pole, leads police on lengthy foot chase

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa City Police say a suspect in a one-vehicle accident led officers on a lengthy foot chase before his arrest early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Muscatine Avenue just before 2:30am for a 2011 Nissan Maxima that had struck a telephone pole. The caller described the driver to police, and the suspect was located near the scene of the accident. Police say the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Reginald Payne of Westwinds Drive, fled on foot despite officers’ commands to stop.

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Violations
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy