IC man allegedly crashes car into telephone pole, leads police on lengthy foot chase

Iowa City Police say a suspect in a one-vehicle accident led officers on a lengthy foot chase before his arrest early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Muscatine Avenue just before 2:30am for a 2011 Nissan Maxima that had struck a telephone pole. The caller described the driver to police, and the suspect was located near the scene of the accident. Police say the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Reginald Payne of Westwinds Drive, fled on foot despite officers’ commands to stop.