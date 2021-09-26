Patriots vs. Saints: Free live stream, kickoff time, TV, how to watch (NFL Week 3)

BOSTON (CBS) — It has arrived. It’s time to pick between New England and Tom Brady, as the Buccaneers are in town for a Sunday night showdown with the Patriots. It really isn’t that hard to pick this game. The Buccaneers are very good and the 1-2 Patriots are not. At least at the moment. Maybe the Patriots will be good with Mac Jones at quarterback someday, and that could come in the near future. But in Week 4, the defending Super Bowl champs are one of the best teams in the league. And now the Patriots have to deal with the...

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO