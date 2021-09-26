CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots vs. Saints: Free live stream, kickoff time, TV, how to watch (NFL Week 3)

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots return to action at Gillette Stadium Sunday as they get set to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Patriots are coming off their first win since the rookie took over as starting quarterback and will be looking to build momentum within the division. They’ll be taking on a Saints team that started hot, but fell flat last week against the Panthers. We’ll have to wait and see which version of Jameis Winston the Patriots run into this week as he goes into his third game as the team’s new starting quarterback.

Related
CBS Boston

Will Patriots-Bucs Game Be Stopped For Tom Brady Setting All-Time NFL Passing Record? Bill Belichick Says He Doesn’t Know

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As if Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro wasn’t weird enough, the quarterback is set to make major NFL history very early on in Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Patriots. That piece of history is the NFL’s all-time passing yards record. Brady will enter the game just 67 yards shy of Drew Brees’ all-time record of 80,358 yards. If the Bucs move the ball relatively well, Brady will be setting that record in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. If Brady were playing for the Patriots, then a noteworthy celebration would surely be held, much...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Drew Brees
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

At 44, Bucs QB Tom Brady says ‘I’ve found my

TAMPA, Fla. — Not long before he turned 44 on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a handoff out of the backfield, tucked the ball and dashed forward. He then mimicked Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s spoon-to-mouth “feed me” gesture as he jogged back into formation. It was...
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Rejected Signing Tom Brady Before QB Joined Buccaneers

Tom Brady is enjoying his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he won a Super Bowl with the team earlier this year. But before he signed with Tampa, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was looking to play for another contender. According to a new book by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Brady wanted to play for the San Francisco 49ers since he grew up a 49ers fan. However, the 49ers had no interest in signing him as they thought he was not much of an upgrade from current starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
FanSided

Saints Game Today: Saints vs. Patriots injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NFL game

The following players have been ruled out for today’s game in Foxborough:. After getting dinged up in Week 1, Marshon Lattimore was questionable throughout last week. The good news for Saints fans, however, is that Lattimore will be suiting up against the Patriots and hopefully he’ll be able to pick off rookie Mac Jones at some point during the game.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Buccaneers Predictions: Will Tom Brady Get One Final Win At Gillette Stadium?

BOSTON (CBS) — It has arrived. It’s time to pick between New England and Tom Brady, as the Buccaneers are in town for a Sunday night showdown with the Patriots. It really isn’t that hard to pick this game. The Buccaneers are very good and the 1-2 Patriots are not. At least at the moment. Maybe the Patriots will be good with Mac Jones at quarterback someday, and that could come in the near future. But in Week 4, the defending Super Bowl champs are one of the best teams in the league. And now the Patriots have to deal with the...
NFL
MassLive.com

Lions vs. Packers: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Monday Night Football (Week 2)

It’s the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions in primetime in the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup, bringing fans an NFC North matchup to finish out the weekend. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Rodgers to see if he can live up to expectations after he requested to be traded this past offseason and flopped in Week 1. On the other side, the Lions are still looking for their first win under new head coach Dan Campbell and starting quarterback Jared Goff.
NFL
CBS Boston

What To Watch For When Patriots Host Tom Brady And His Buccaneers

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Like you really need us to tell you what to watch for when Tom Brady returns to New England this weekend. All eyes will be on the quarterback in his grudge match against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. It is truly a unique and special weekend in New England, with the man responsible for those six Super Bowl banners hanging in Gillette Stadium returning just a few months after he won his seventh Lombardi Trophy with a different franchise. Very few blame Brady for leaving, and fans will get a chance to see the...
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman On Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Matchup: ‘They Definitely Want To Beat Each Other’

BOSTON (CBS) — Everybody’s got feelings and opinions about the upcoming meeting between Tom Brady’s Buccaneers with Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots. Few of them have the inside knowledge of Julian Edelman. The retired receiver spoke on “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+ on Tuesday night, though at first he had trouble breaking out of his Patriot media training. “I think it’s just two opponents,” Edelman said flatly. “Um … it’s just habitual! I see [Belichick] in the background, he’s scaring me.” Edelman then got into the matchup, and with his deep knowledge of both Belichick and Brady on professional and personal levels, Edelman...
NFL
MassLive.com

