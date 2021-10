Detroit Lions fans took out years of frustrations with ownership Sunday during a halftime ceremony for Calvin Johnson. The ceremony was supposed to honor one of the best receivers in Lions history, but it turned into an all out "boo-fest". The boo's were not targeted at Johnson at all though, they were aimed at the owner, Sheila Ford Hamp. The crowd boo'd Ford so bad that most of what she was trying to say couldn't even be heard. On the flip side, when Johnson did finally get to talk, fans cheered as loud as they had at any point during the game.

