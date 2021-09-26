Interest in Relocation Dips Slightly, With 30% of House Hunters Looking to Move to a Different Metro Area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When the pandemic hit, many people suddenly found themselves with extra time on their hands and got to work with home improvements, so much so that it drove up the cost of lumber. This period then prompted one of the hottest trends: turning homes into income property. “It’s been more financially helpful than we even thought it would be,” landlord Mike Horowitz tells CBS2 News This Morning’s Suzanne Marques. A charming cottage studio in the backyard of the Horowitz home in Atwater Village has become a little slice of paradise. Until a few years ago, it was a...

