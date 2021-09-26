Interest in Relocation Dips Slightly, With 30% of House Hunters Looking to Move to a Different Metro Area
That's down from a peak of 32% at the start of the year, but higher than the 26% level Redfin saw early in the pandemic. Nationwide, 30.1% of Redfin.com users looked to move to a different metropolitan area in July and August, down slightly from 31.1% in the second quarter but up from 28.7% during the same two-month period in 2020. This is according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.realtytimes.com
