Real Estate

Interest in Relocation Dips Slightly, With 30% of House Hunters Looking to Move to a Different Metro Area

realtytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's down from a peak of 32% at the start of the year, but higher than the 26% level Redfin saw early in the pandemic. Nationwide, 30.1% of Redfin.com users looked to move to a different metropolitan area in July and August, down slightly from 31.1% in the second quarter but up from 28.7% during the same two-month period in 2020. This is according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

September Real Estate Roundup

Freddie Mac's results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® shows that "Mortgage rates rose across all loan types this week as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest point since June. Many factors led to this increase, including the Federal Reserve communicating that it will taper its support of the capital markets, the broadening of inflation and emerging energy supply shortages which compound other labor and materials shortages. We expect mortgage rates to continue to rise modestly which will likely have an impact on home prices, causing them to moderate slightly after increasing over the last year."
BUSINESS
