In Week 1, the Arizona Cardinals went into Tennessee and absolutely obliterated the defending AFC South champion Titans by 25 points. The Cardinals outgained the Titans by 168 yards and had a +2 turnover margin. Kyler Murray made plays that looked like they were straight out of NFL Blitz. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone twice before Tennessee crossed midfield. Chandler Jones was in the Titans’ backfield so often that he now has to file taxes as a Tennessee resident. The Cardinals showed up in Nashville and gave the Titans an Old Testament smiting.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO