1 killed on head-on collision near Lone Tree

One person was killed in a head-on collision Saturday night near Lone Tree. According to the Iowa State Patrol, West Liberty first responders were called to the scene at Highway 70 and 220th Street, south of Nichols in Muscatine County, just before 10pm. The investigation determined a 2006 Honda Accord was travelling southbound on Highway 70 when the driver lost control and crossed the center line, colliding with a semi head-on.