CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lone Tree, IA

1 killed on head-on collision near Lone Tree

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed in a head-on collision Saturday night near Lone Tree. According to the Iowa State Patrol, West Liberty first responders were called to the scene at Highway 70 and 220th Street, south of Nichols in Muscatine County, just before 10pm. The investigation determined a 2006 Honda Accord was travelling southbound on Highway 70 when the driver lost control and crossed the center line, colliding with a semi head-on.

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Liberty, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Nichols, IA
Muscatine County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscatine County, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Lone Tree, IA
Muscatine County, IA
Accidents
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Accident#The Iowa State Patrol#The State Patrol
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy