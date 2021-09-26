CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 3: How to watch, streaming, and more

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother top matchup on CBS, another game with Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on the call. The Chargers get the wonderful opportunity to start their journey through the AFC West with a game against Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. This is arguably the worst way they would want to begin divisional play, but in a division where each team through two weeks has both a notable unit on either side of the ball, they were all going to be hard in the end.

www.boltsfromtheblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs have serious injury concerns for Week 3 vs. Chargers

Coming into the regular season, the K.C. Chiefs were looking quite healthy after a season in which some positions, especially the offensive front was decimated. While the team is still looking solid on the injury front overall, especially when compared to other franchises like the Baltimore Ravens, there are some serious injury concerns emerging as Week 3 comes into view against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys at Chargers Week 2 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch online streaming, radio

After a valiant, but ultimately futile, effort to knock off the defending champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the season, the Dallas Cowboys will look to rebound in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. No NFL team wants to drop to 0-2 on a young season, but that’s what the Cowboys are facing as they head west to battle the Chargers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Tom's Guide

Chiefs vs Ravens live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Chiefs vs Ravens live stream catches Kansas City after they squeaked out a win against Cleveland. Meanwhile, Baltimore is still looking for their first win of the season after falling to the Raiders in overtime Monday night. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are hoping this primetime NFL live stream ends differently for them.
NFL
chatsports.com

KC Chiefs Game Today: Chargers vs Chiefs injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NFL game

Just like everyone anticipated, the L.A. Chargers and K.C. Chiefs are meeting for the chance to occupy the very bottom of the AFC West in Week 3. What a topsy-turvy season it has been so far for all teams involved in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are sitting on top, tied at 2-0 apiece. The Chargers and Chiefs are both 1-1, but someone has to lose (unless, of course, they tie), so that means either the Bolts or Chiefs are going to be in last place after Week 3. Sad to say.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Joey Bosa might be a question mark for Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers might be without their best pass rusher on Sunday when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. At least that’s how things are trending with Joey Bosa unable to participate in any practice sessions this week due to a foot/ankle injury.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers downgrade Justin Jones, elevate 2 prior to Sunday

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs, the Chargers announced a handful of roster transactions. First, the team is officially downgrading Justin Jones to OUT. He’s currently dealing with a calf injury that will keep him out for a second-straight game. In a corresponding move, the Chargers will be elevating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Wolfson
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Jim Nantz
chiefs.com

How to Watch and Listen | Week 2: Chiefs vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to remain in the win column on Sunday night as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in prime time. Here's how to catch the game. Live Streams are available on the following platforms: *. - Chiefs Mobile App. - Chiefs mobile website. *Users should...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Three things to watch for against the Chiefs

The Chargers travel to Kansas City this weekend for their first divisional tilt of the 2021 season. After just two games, who could have ever guessed that the Raiders and Broncos would be atop the division at 2-0 while the Chiefs and Chargers would be fighting to avoid a 1-2 start and a trip to the bottom of the AFC West?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t get out of their own way in the first half of play, turning the football over on three consecutive offensive drives. They’re beating themselves in every possible sense of the phrase right now. They’ll get the ball to start the second half, but they find themselves in a 10-point hole with the Chargers leading 14-3.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Game Pass#American Football#Chiefs Week 3#Cbs Sb Nation
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Week 4 Confidence Poll

We’re almost a month into the 2021 season so which means it’s probably a good time to test the waters once again with another confidence poll. Following the win over the Chiefs inside of their own stadium (this still warms my heart to read), it’s no surprise that the fan base is feeling pretty good right now. In the poll below, let us know exactly how you’re feeling now that the Chargers are 2-1 with a Monday night matchup against the 3-0 Raiders on tap for this week.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

BFTB Roundtable: Week 3 score predictions

Good morning Chargers fans! Game time is right around the corner and we didn’t want to let you all go without this week’s predictions, of course!. Is there added confidence in the offense this week as they go up against a KC defense that’s dead last in yards allowed? Can Brandon Staley prove he’s the real deal by mitigating the Chiefs offense? So many questions and more are expected to be answered today so let’s get to it!
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Final Score: LAC 30, KC 24

The Chargers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the second quarter behind Justin Herbert touchdown throws to Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler, respectively. Unfortunately, the Chiefs don't mind being down by multiple scores and that proved to be the difference as they managed to take the lead back before the end of the third.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

We’re halfway through the work week but there’s still five days left until the Chargers take the field against the Raiders on Monday Night Football. What a bummer. But that just means we have to kill a but more time than usual, huh?. We’re keeping it simple this morning with...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Week 3 “Surge or Static?”: Mike Williams is playing up to his high price tag

The Chargers went into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and walked out victorious behind a four-touchdown performance by Justin Herbert and four huge takeaways from the defense. This game was full of strong performances by Chargers players but I did my best to highlight the three best outings. On the other side, I highlighted two players who definitely need to hit practice hard this week and come back stronger on Monday night against the Raiders.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers earn pristine grade after topping Chiefs on the road

Whenever you play one of the best teams in the NFL, you usually have to play your best game of the year to even have a shot at winning the game. Thankfully, that’s exactly what happened in Arrowhead on Sunday morning. The Chargers took the ball away from the Chiefs...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy