A brand new drone created specifically to withstand the intense weather inside of a hurricane has captured the first-ever videos recorded on the surface of the water from the inside of a storm as it churns across the ocean. The Saildrone Explorer SD 1045, which is equipped with a special "hurricane wing," was sent into the eye of Hurricane Sam, a monster Category 4 storm currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO