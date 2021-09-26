Another candidate throws his hat into the ring to replace Jones in Georgia Senate

Kacy D. Morgan, another Madison, Ga. resident, has announced a run in 2022 to replace incumbent Georgia Sen. Burt Jones in the Georgia Senate. Jones has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to his District 25 seat in 2022, choosing instead to run for Georgia lieutenant governor. Morgan joins fellow Madison resident, business owner Brett Mauldin, who has already announced he will be running for the seat in 2022. A former Georgia senator, Rick Jeffares, has also announced that he too will be running for the District 25 seat. Morgan is the first to announce a run in the Democratic Primary. Jeffares and Mauldin are both Republicans.