SUV of 84-year-old missing since May found in Michigan river

Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

MARINE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The vehicle belonging to an 84-year-old Michigan woman missing since May has been found in the St. Clair River with a body inside, police said. Divers found the Ford Edge SUV about 30 feet from the shore in Marine City, according to the St. Clair County sheriff’s office. The vehicle was located Saturday afternoon by members of the volunteer diving group Adventures with a Purpose, which had been contacted by relatives of Nadine Moses of Casco Township.

