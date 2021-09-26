CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton becomes first driver in history to win 100GPs

By Dominic Tobin
motorsportmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Hamilton has become the first driver to win 100 grands prix, after winning in Sochi this afternoon. Starting from fourth on the grid and slipping further back after the start, the reigning world champion bided his time through the first part of the race, conserved his tyres, and emerged behind race leader Lando Norris after the first set of stops.

AUTOCAR.co.uk

Lewis Hamilton wins his 100th F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has further secured his status as the most successful Formula 1 driver with his 100th victory in the Russian Grand Prix, ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. Statistically, it moves him even further beyond every other F1 driver as he chases...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Russian GP: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen 'very likely' to crash again this season, says F1 drivers' chief

Wurz, the chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, told Sky Sports News that Hamilton and Verstappen have "great respect for each other" but also "big racing egos" as he predicted a third collision between the pair, who are split by just five points in the title race and whose intense rivalry has escalated through an absorbing season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Russian Grand Prix LIVE: Result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton wins 100th career race in Sochi

Lando Norris started on pole for the first time in his F1 career and was largely in the lead through to lap 51 of 53 - but as the rain played havoc, he spun off the track allowing Lewis Hamilton to pass him and win in Sochi - the 100th race victory of his career.With Max Verstappen starting at the back of the grid, the opportunity was there for Lewis Hamilton to close the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship, though he only started in fourth himself.Norris and Carlos Sainz battled for the lead for a large part of the race as Hamilton dropped back initially, but after the weather change, a rush of tyre swaps left some spinning and others colliding, with Hamilton finally passing Norris just a couple of laps from the end.Verstappen worked his way through to finish second, with Sainz completing the podium spots and Norris ending up back in seventh.Follow the reaction from the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi below:
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Lewis Hamilton claims 100th F1 win as Lando Norris skids off track in Russia

With high drama and heartbreak the Russian Grand Prix was an appropriately Chekhovian affair on the shores of the Black Sea. Intense and enthralling until the closing laps, it ended with glory for the lead protagonist Lewis Hamilton, gaining his 100th Formula One victory, but anguish for Lando Norris, Sochi’s other leading player who was left ashen-faced and devastated after a salutary reminder of how cruel sport can be.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton can add 20 more wins to his record 100, says Ross Brawn

Lewis Hamilton could stretch his record tally of race wins to 120 after becoming the first Formula One driver to reach a century, the sport's managing director, Ross Brawn, said on Monday. The seven-times world champion, who will turn 37 in January, has two more seasons on his Mercedes contract...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Putting Lewis Hamilton's unprecedented 100 F1 wins in perspective

It's hard to put Lewis Hamilton's 100 Formula One victories into context as no-one in the 71-year history of the sport has ever reached three figures of race wins. Between 2006 and 2020, Michael Schumacher held the record for the most career wins at 91 -- a number that was 40 clear of the previous record and seemed unbeatable when Hamilton started out in F1 back in 2007. But as it has become clear that Hamilton would surpass that number over the past 12 months, the perceived limit of what is possible in a single F1 career has been redefined.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Hamilton's search for 100th F1 win: 'It's taking longer than ever to get it'

Can Lewis Hamilton finally log his historic 100th Grand Prix victory in Sochi after a wait of four races since his 99th success at Silverstone?. If he does pull it off today he’s going to have to fight for it, having qualified only fourth after not one but two uncharacteristic mistakes in the crucial closing minutes of a drying qualifying session on Saturday.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Hamilton snatches 100th win in late rain drama: Russian GP lap-by-lap

Lewis Hamilton became the first driver in history to win 100 grands prix at Sochi, as he took victory at the Russian Grand Prix from a devastated Lando Norris. The McLaren driver had stated on pole, led for most of the race, and was leading Hamilton when wet weather arrived in the final ten laps.
MOTORSPORTS

