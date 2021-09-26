10 last-minute holidays, from late summer sun to bracing autumn stays

How do you outrun a llama? It’s a serious question. I was hiking along a high, lonely Alpine ridge line, above swooping Swiss valleys and frigid glacial lakes, and was being unexpectedly pursued by the frosty-eyed camelid. Was that another one? I caught my breath as a second appeared and in a moment they’d both bolted past and blocked the trail ahead. One urinated in the path while the other lay down, emitting an odd hum while fixing me with a glare. The sort of look that seemed to say: “Where d’you think you’re going, pal?” And I suddenly had another question: what’s the best thing to do in a stand-off with two indignant llamas?

