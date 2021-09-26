10 last-minute holidays, from late summer sun to bracing autumn stays
Hunting truffles in Tuscany, village-hopping in Norfolk or golfing in the Hebrides – September and October offer plenty of variety for those seeking a last-minute break. Cyprus, Croatia and, now, Turkey, are also on our suggested travel menu. The latter was removed from the red list on Wednesday, opening it up for the final weeks of its summer season. But how does it compare to other late-sun destinations? Or, indeed, those places that show their best face in the golden glow of autumn? Here are 10 trips to book now.www.telegraph.co.uk
