Global Citizen Live 2021, review: hugely ambitious Livestream Aid, but the BBC didn't do it justice
“We are uniting people across the world as a force for good, through the power of music,” explained Hugh Jackman at the very start of the BBC’s coverage of Global Citizen Live 2021. Think of it as Livestream Aid: one of the most ambitious concerts of all time, running across 24 hours, with hundreds of acts – including Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Stormzy, Duran Duran and BTS – taking to stages across the world to show politicians, global corporations and individuals with vast wealth that, in Jackman’s words, “everyday citizens really care, and will not settle for anything less than change right now”.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0