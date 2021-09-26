CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, VA

Marching Dragons need sponsors for new uniforms

By Kathleen Borrelli
Daily Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the interruptions to extracurricular activities in the past year and a half due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the William Monroe High School Marching Dragons are celebrating the music program’s long history in Greene and looking towards the future. The band will celebrate its 50th season with a special show next month and has been reaching out to local businesses in search of sponsorships to help replace the school’s 18-year-old uniforms.

