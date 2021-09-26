CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-26 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN PENOBSCOT AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 1208 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain and some street flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of around 1/2 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Dexter, Newport, Blue Hill, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Veazie, Dedham, Kenduskeag, Verona Island, Indian Island, Penobscot Township, Grand Falls and East Corinth. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the estimated stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Friday was 4.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.1 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor marshland flooding occurs. Flooding also begins on River Road in north Lake Charles. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 4.0 Fri 7 pm CDT 3.9 3.8 3.6
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville ...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:10 PM CDT Friday the stage was 2.7 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:10 PM CDT Friday was 2.8 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 2.9 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.7 Fri 8 pm CDT 2.6 2.8 2.8
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Mainly dry conditions expected over the next several days will allow flood waters to continue to recede. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 8.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 08/12/2012. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 8.2 Fri 8 pm 8.0 7.8 7.5 7.3 7.2
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Camuy, Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:20:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 21:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Camuy; Hatillo; Isabela; Quebradillas; San Sebastian THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR CAMUY, HATILLO, ISABELA, QUEBRADILLAS AND SAN SEBASTIAN Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville ...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 24.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 18.1 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.2 Fri 7 pm CDT 23.8 22.6 21.0
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .Mainly dry conditions expected over the next several days will allow flood waters to continue to recede. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 7.2 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 7.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 6.7 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Trails, picnic areas, and parking lots at Myakka State Park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 12/28/2002. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 7.2 Fri 8 pm 7.0 6.9 6.7 6.5 6.4
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1018 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and will be slow to recede. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brownsville, Rancho Verde Elementary School, Brownsville Sports Park, Loma Alta Lake, Palo Alto National Historical Park and Del Mar Heights. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue to gradually fall into next week and fall below flood stage by around Thursday.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 11.8 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 754 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Brownsville, El Jardin Elementary School, Rivera High School, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Villa Pancho, Lopez High School, Southmost Elementary School, South Point, Besteiro Middle School, Reid Hope King, Pedro Benevides County Park and Palm Grove Elementary School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cameron County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:56:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brewster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Nueces The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi affecting Nueces County. For the Oso Creek...including Corpus Christi...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oso Creek Near Corpus Christi. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 25.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is has crested and will slowly fall through tonight, but remain above flood stage through Saturday. Additional rises may be possible as additional rainfall is expected through the weekend. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Major flooding reaches the approaches to the Farm to Market 763 bridge. Numerous outbuildings and barns are surrounded, and flow approaches apartment buildings below Farm to Market 763. Kings Crossing Golf Course is at least 1/2 flooded. Water is within 3 feet of some homes. Water flows across Oso Parkway Road at 2 low areas in the extreme south portion of the Lakes Subdivision. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Oso Creek Corpus Christ 20.0 25.0 Fri 8 pm 20.6 14.3 9.3 7.5 6.3
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 23:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and will be slow to recede. Between 2 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School, El Jardin Elementary School, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Perkins Middle School, North Brownsville Little League, Gonzalez Elementary School, Villa Pancho, Lopez High School, Southmost Elementary School, South Point, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch, Gallegos Elementary School, Besteiro Middle School and Brownsville Fire Department Station Six. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

