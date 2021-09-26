Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-26 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN PENOBSCOT AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 1208 PM EDT, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain and some street flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of around 1/2 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Dexter, Newport, Blue Hill, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Veazie, Dedham, Kenduskeag, Verona Island, Indian Island, Penobscot Township, Grand Falls and East Corinth. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
