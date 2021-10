Coreutils 9.0 is now available and it's a significant update to this collection of common open-source utilities found on effectively all Linux systems. First up, the widely-used cp utility for copying files/directories has some notable changes. With Coreutils 9.0, cp now enables copy-on-write (CoW) support by default using the FICLONE ioctl. Additionally, cp now uses copy-offload where possible by means of the copy_file_range system call. The cp command also now detects holes differently, among other changes. These cp changes also apply to the mv and install utilities too.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO