MLB

Rays' Austin Meadows: On bench Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Meadows is not starting Sunday's game against the Marlins. Meadows takes a seat after tripling in a 1-for-3 effort Saturday and hitting .241 in his last 10 games. Randy Arozarena starts in left field while Manuel Margot plays right.

