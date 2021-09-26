Rays' Austin Meadows: On bench Sunday

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was an almost unfathomably bad night for the Red Sox. Wednesday was a lot better.
Playing against the worst team in baseball, in front of what appeared to be maybe 75 fans in Baltimore, the Red Sox got a solid start from Nate Eovaldi, a big offensive night from J.D. Martinez, some insurance runs late, and a desperately needed 6-0 victory.
The win snapped a horribly timed four-game losing streak for Boston, a streak which had inexplicably carried through the series opener on Tuesday.
At the same time of the Red Sox’ win, the Blue...
