Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Trending toward Week 3 start

 5 days ago

Mattison could have a big opportunity Sunday, as the Vikings are pessimistic about Dalvin Cook (questionable - ankle) suiting up for their game against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Cook is a game-day decision and could have a limited role even if he's active. Last year, Mattison...

Running Back Handcuff Report: Week 4 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Week 3 in the NFL was a tough one to figure out. You’ve got James Conner scoring two touchdowns, Nyheim Hines out-snapping Jonathan Taylor, and Peyton Barber racking up 26 touches. The bankable production at the running back position got a little more difficult with Christian McCaffery joining Dalvin Cook...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 4: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Sam Darnold, Alexander Mattison, Austin Hooper

As the season moves forward, the waiver wire options only get thinner and thinner for fantasy football owners. Right now is a crucial time to add free agents and waiver pickups before early-season sleepers and breakouts turn into mainstays on other teams' rosters. There are still some guys worth watching, as target shares and running back position battles are still pressing forward. Our waiver wire watchlist for Week 4 will help you identify those guys before Week 3 even starts. Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, Alexander Mattison, and Austin Hooper are some of the hottest names right now who are widely available. If Bridgewater and Darnold continue playing at high levels, Mattison takes over for an injures Dalvin Cook, or Hooper keeps leading the Browns in targets, then these guys could be scooped up in a hurry.
Vikings-Seahawks game balls: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison

In his 50th regular-season start for the Vikings, Cousins put on a command performance, and this time he even got a win out of it. He was 30 for 38 with 323, three TDs and no turnovers. He showed a quick release, was poised on third down and spread the ball around as the Vikings dominated time of possession, especially in the second half.
Next-Day Stats: Mattison & Vikings Unbothered by Loaded Box; Quick-fire Cousins

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings got an impressive fill-in effort from Alexander Mattison that they expected, more quick and consistent play from Kirk Cousins and kept Russell Wilson from pulling rabbits out of hats — he can't if he's not on the field in the second half, right? — Sunday in a 30-17 win at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings’ offense, led by Kirk Cousins and Alexander Mattison, steamroll Seahawks’ defense

For the first time in 21 months, fans packed into U.S. Bank Stadium to watch the Minnesota Vikings’ offense led by Kirk Cousins and Alexander Mattison. Minnesota’s O steamrolled through the Seattle Seahawks’ defense on Sunday. Was it the added layer of energy in the air or the Vikings taking advantage of a weak Seahawks team? Whatever the case, head coach Mike Zimmer called it the best offensive performance that he’s seen in the eight years he’s been in Minnesota.
Alexander Mattison shows why Vikings drafted depth behind Dalvin Cook

EAGAN, Minn. -- As the second night of the 2019 NFL draft neared its end, the Minnesota Vikings began making a bevy of moves and wound up with the last selection of the third round. Minnesota used the 102nd pick on Alexander Mattison, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back from Boise...
Even With a Healthy Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison Deserves More Touches

Week 3 was a massive victory for the Vikings. Beating Seattle in their home opener was a must after starting 0-2, but something else became very clear as the game wore on: Alexander Mattison deserves a bigger role in the offense. Going into this past weekend, Mattison had been essentially irrelevant in the Vikings backfield. He had just six touches compared to Dalvin Cook’s 50 in the first two games.
Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
Vikings' Harrison Hand: Unavailalbe Week 2

Hand (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Hand had one tackle in 22 snaps on special teams in the season opener, but he was unable to practice this week due to the hamstring injury. The 2020 fifth-round pick will look to return in Week 3 for the Vikings.
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Out Week 2

Griffen (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Griffen suffered the concussion Thursday in a car accident and will be sidelined for at least one game. The 33-year-old won't be able to return to the field until he clears the concussion protocols.
Steelers receive huge injury news on TJ Watt, multiple stars ahead of match vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a mix of good and not-so-good injury news on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Based on the team’s latest injury report, edge rusher TJ Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson were full participants in the Steelers Thursday and Friday practices and should be available to suit up against the Packers in Week 4. However, wideout Chase Claypool is still questionable after sitting out their latest training.
Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
