Sing It Loud! An Intro to the World of Idol Anime

For many people, idol anime is a hard sell. This is the case for a couple of reasons. One is that idol anime is a pretty small subgenre of music-based anime, and it’s often overlooked because it doesn’t usually receive the same advertisement as other genres do. Another is that many people look at idol anime and just see extremely pretty characters singing bubblegum pop songs and it comes off as unappealing because it seems like it lacks depth. Yet another is that idol anime can seem so expansive because many series include not only anime, but also manga, drama CDs, stage plays, and various other forms of media, and this can be overwhelming to people looking to maybe get into the genre and make them unsure of where to start. However, idol anime is a fun, energetic, and interesting genre, full of colorful characters (both literally and figuratively), catchy tunes, and a variety of stories. In order to make it a little easier to swallow, it’s important to understand what idol anime is, what makes it great, and which titles are the best to start with.