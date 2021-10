Some may feel that the Max Verstappen – Lewis Hamilton crash at Monza is being stretched for too long, yet Christian Horner brings up another interesting argument. Red Bull Racing team principal feels that the seven-time world champion could have faced the same penalty which Max Verstappen is facing after the same crash. With Hamilton’s life being saved by ‘halo’, there could have been great consequences to face if things were to be more catastrophic.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO