CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions vs. Ravens: Week Three betting odds, spread and prediction

By Bob Heyrman
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions will have a challenging task Sunday as they hope to avoid a dreadful 0-3 start to the regular season. The Baltimore Ravens enter the contest with a plethora of players currently placed on the COVID-19 list. The Ravens will be without starters, Ronnie Stanley, Derek Wolfe due to injury, and Brandon Williams, Justin Houston, and Justin Madubuike, who had been starting in place of Wolfe are all on the COVID-19 list.

detroitjockcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
chatsports.com

The history of: Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

Welcome to our newest weekly series, “The history of.” Each week during the season I’ll look back at the history between the Detroit Lions and their opponents. We’ll find out what the world was like when the teams met for the first time, what the all-time record is between them, the worst memories, the best memories and, finally, we’ll do a dive into the best game played between the two. Let’s jump right into it with the Lions vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
New York Post

Packers vs. Lions odds, prediction, prop bet for ‘Monday Night Football’

VSiN’s crew takes a look at some betting angles for Monday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Will Hill’s overview: Two of the worst performers of Week 1 square off Monday night. The Packers (0-1 SU and ATS) were held to a meager 229 yards and turned the ball over three times in an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Saints. The Lions (0-1 SU, 1-0 ATS) rallied from down 41-17 late to miraculously cover the late number, losing only 41-33 after scoring 16 points in the final two minutes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Baltimore Sun

Risk vs. reward: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson throwing downfield more aggressively than any other QB in the NFL

As the precious seconds ebbed away on Lamar Jackson’s final chance to pull his team from the abyss, he bounced calmly on his feet and surveyed a patch of green 40 yards downfield. It did not matter that, as he took the fourth-down snap, ESPN said the Detroit Lions had a 99.9% chance to win the game. Jackson had no way of knowing CBS announcers had just praised the Lions’ defensive game plan, ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

An NFL Record Field Goal Didn’t Faze Justin Tucker. But A Nickelodeon Award Did.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kicking an NFL record 66-yard field goal didn’t faze Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. But opening a package from Nickelodeon with “Slime Time” written on it? That’s a whole different story. Tucker, whose game-worn uniform from Sunday’s historic kick is already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was presented with the Nickelodeon NFL Slime Time NVP award Wednesday. And based on his reluctance to open the unexpected delivery, No. 9 was sure nothing good could come from unwrapping the gift. “It says ‘Slime Time’ on it,” a wary Tucker tells teammates coaxing him to open the box...
NFL
SportsGrid

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Bears -3.0 Total: 42.0 Over -108 | Under -112 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Lions +100000 | Bears +12000. The Bears were expected to be better than the Lions this season, and they do have a slightly better record at 1-2. That said, these teams looked wildly different last week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy