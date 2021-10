The downward trend in numbers of new cases and people hospitalized from COVID-19 continued Wednesday, but the death rate rose again in Alabama. The state Department of Public Health added 205 deaths from the coronavirus, raising the daily average to 126 over the past week. There have been 13,665 COVID deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. The 7-day average has grown by six-fold since starting at 20 at the beginning of September. The agency says it takes about two weeks for COVID deaths to be reported, confirmed and added to the count.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO