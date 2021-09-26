Barre, St. Albans, Newport and St. Johnsbury report Covid surges

Two weeks after Labor Day weekend and school reopenings, Covid-19 cases have exploded across Vermont — with a record-high weekly average and elevated hospitalizations.

The latest data from the state Department of Health shows surges in some of Vermont’s largest cities. Among the communities in the highest category of case rate are Barre City, Newport City, St. Albans City and St. Johnsbury.

Barre City in particular has reported a dramatic rise in Covid infections over the past two months, with cumulative cases rising 28% since July 28 — a significant increase given that Barre had already reported hundreds of cases the previous fall and winter.

But Orleans County is the most heavily affected region of the state in the latest data. Along with Newport city, the communities in the top category of case spread include Barton, Charleston, Derby, Glover, Irasburg and Morgan. Each has had more than 80 cases per 10,000 people in the past two weeks.

Derby has reported the state’s largest school outbreak, with at least 18 cases among students and staff since Sept. 14.

Other communities in the highest category across the state are Fair Haven, Lemington, Montgomery, Reading, Richford, Vernon, Wardsboro, Washington, Weston, West Haven and West Rutland.

Use the chart above to see how your community’s cases have changed in the past two weeks, or check out the Department of Health map to see how it compares to your community’s population.

Sign up for our guide to the global coronavirus outbreak and its impact on Vermont, with latest developments delivered to your inbox.