CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barre, VT

Barre, St. Albans, Newport and St. Johnsbury report Covid surges

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dN20_0c8X0s7a00

Two weeks after Labor Day weekend and school reopenings, Covid-19 cases have exploded across Vermont — with a record-high weekly average and elevated hospitalizations.

The latest data from the state Department of Health shows surges in some of Vermont’s largest cities. Among the communities in the highest category of case rate are Barre City, Newport City, St. Albans City and St. Johnsbury.

Barre City in particular has reported a dramatic rise in Covid infections over the past two months, with cumulative cases rising 28% since July 28 — a significant increase given that Barre had already reported hundreds of cases the previous fall and winter.

But Orleans County is the most heavily affected region of the state in the latest data. Along with Newport city, the communities in the top category of case spread include Barton, Charleston, Derby, Glover, Irasburg and Morgan. Each has had more than 80 cases per 10,000 people in the past two weeks.

Derby has reported the state’s largest school outbreak, with at least 18 cases among students and staff since Sept. 14.

Other communities in the highest category across the state are Fair Haven, Lemington, Montgomery, Reading, Richford, Vernon, Wardsboro, Washington, Weston, West Haven and West Rutland.

Use the chart above to see how your community’s cases have changed in the past two weeks, or check out the Department of Health map to see how it compares to your community’s population.

Sign up for our guide to the global coronavirus outbreak and its impact on Vermont, with latest developments delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 12

Thumper A Sasha
5d ago

My family are fully vaccinated and each of them have covid right now. Literally jobs and other places said they didn't need to quarantine being exposed because they're vaccinated, then when they all came back positive my family decided to stick with quarantine so they aren't exposing anymore people. Literally the school bus station didn't care my niece and nephew and my mom were all positive, they wanted her to keep driving and exposing all these kids to the virus even being kinda sick, she tested positive and told them she was done.. She had and has covid and they kept having her drive A SCHOOL BUS with people's kids!! All these families are now exposed. Feels like population control to me now.

Reply
7
Eugene Ladd
5d ago

because the illegal immigrants are being dropped off in our Communities by the present Biden administration

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VTDigger

‘Monkey wrench’: How the Delta variant caught Vermont off guard

As the pace of vaccinations slowed this spring, some experts began floating a new vision of Covid-19’s future as an endemic virus. Rather than focusing on herd immunity — the threshold at which enough people had been vaccinated or previously infected that the full population would be protected against the disease — endemicity provided a more realistic goal, they said. The public would manage a certain number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths per year, as it does with influenza or other viruses.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, VT
City
Newport, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Vermont Health
Newport, VT
Health
Barre, VT
Health
City
Charleston, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Richford, VT
State
Washington State
Barre, VT
Government
City
Washington, VT
Newport, VT
Coronavirus
City
West Rutland, VT
City
Barre, VT
City
Montgomery, VT
City
Vernon, VT
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Newport, VT
Government
VTDigger

Vermont Conversation: How Vermont’s greatest fraud happened

The Vermont Conversation with David Goodman is a VTDigger podcast that features in-depth interviews on local and national issues with politicians, activists, artists, changemakers and citizens who are making a difference. Listen below, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify to hear more. It is the greatest fraud...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Labor Day Weekend#St Johnsbury#Irasburg#The Department Of Health
VTDigger

Developers in EB-5 fraud case, all facing prison time, expected to square off in court

A courtroom showdown looms for three one-time Vermont business partners — two of whom are facing time behind bars and the third who’s fighting to avoid the same fate. All have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges linked to a failed $110 million development they headed in the Northeast Kingdom. Still to be determined are the prison sentences, if any, they will serve.
CONGRESS & COURTS
VTDigger

Combined state colleges to be named Vermont State University

The institution that will combine Vermont’s three residential state colleges into one school has a name: Vermont State University. Following public comments that ranged from support for the name to condemnation, trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System unanimously voted for its approval during a special meeting Wednesday evening. “Vermont...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont reports 104 new Covid cases and 4 new deaths

Vermont reported 104 new Covid-19 cases and four new deaths Wednesday, according to data from the state Department of Health. The state has reported 37 deaths in September, making this the second-deadliest month of the pandemic. (The state reported 71 deaths in December 2020.) The 57 deaths reported since the...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
VTDigger

Addie Lentzner: Vermont can, and should, continue the motel program

This commentary is by Addie Lentzner of Bennington, a 17-year-old high school student who has been advocating on homelessness issues for the past year. During the pandemic months, the general assistance motel program ensured that every Vermonter in need of shelter got a hotel or motel room at no cost, providing stability and safety to the most vulnerable Vermonters during a crisis.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Meg Hansen: Steelmanning the right and rejecting historical revisionism

This commentary is by Meg Hansen of Manchester, a writer and former executive director of a Vermont health policy think tank. She ran for state-level public office in 2020. What compels one to elevate his amour propre by tearing down others of whom he knows nothing? Bill Schubart formerly chaired VTDigger’s parent organization, admittedly votes for Democrats, and can afford to retire in Vermont. As a self-professed opinion writer, he deigns to read right-leaning Vermonters so that he can cultivate informed views.
POLITICS
VTDigger

Burlington mayor’s windshield smashed, along with City Hall windows

Burlington Police have arrested a man they believe shattered Mayor Miro Weinberger’s car windshield and two City Hall windows on Tuesday afternoon. Patrick Cristaldi pleaded not guilty to two unlawful mischief charges, both misdemeanors, during an arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on Wednesday morning. He was released to await a future hearing and ordered by the court to stay 300 feet away from City Hall.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Dr. Marvin Malek: The new Phil Scott is AWOL on Covid

This commentary is by Marvin Malek, M.D., who also holds a master’s degree in public health and is an internist/hospitalist at Springfield (Vt.) Hospital. This week brought two milestones in the Covid pandemic:The Covid death toll in the U.S. reached 688,000. 675,000 is the best estimate of the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy