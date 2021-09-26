CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi Says Infrastructure Bill Will Pass This Week, But the Vote May Be Delayed

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated Sunday that she expects the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass this week. Voting may be pushed back from its original Monday timeline, however. President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill may also be smaller than expected, Pelosi said. U.S. House...

New York Post

Pelosi gives progressives another win — and the country’s the biggest loser

When will moderate Democrats finally learn they can’t trust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to negotiate in good faith?. She broke yet another promise Thursday by holding hostage the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill the second time this week in a further cave to her party’s progressives. They insist they won’t vote for the bipartisan plan before reaching a Dem-only deal on a massive spending spree out of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ wildest dreams. They’re trying to push the two reluctant moderate senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, into signing on to $3.5 trillion in new entitlements and green-energy boondoggles — or something close to it.
Nancy Pelosi
MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
The Independent

Clip of ‘furious’ Pelosi at congressional ball game goes viral as Biden agenda hangs in the balance

The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
The Independent

Congress passes government funding bill that avoids shutdown

The House of Representatives passed a bill to keep the government running until 3 December.The Senate had passed what is known as a continuing resolution to keep the government open earlier in the day with 65 Senators voting in favour. This came after Republican Senators blocked a continuing resolution that would have also suspended the nation’s debt ceiling earlier in the week. The House voted for the same bill in the afternoon with 254 members supporting the resolution and 175 members voting against it. All 220 Democratic members voted for the bill along with 34 Republicans. The resolution takes one...
Daily Beast

Highway to Disarray: Pelosi Delays Vote Amid Dem Chaos

With internal tensions near a breaking point, House Democrats backed down from a promised Thursday vote to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill after it became clear it was going to crash and burn. Hours before, at a press conference on Thursday morning, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) publicly expressed...
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
TIME

Why Joe Biden Isn’t Strong-Arming the Senate Democrats Holding Up His Agenda

Senators have spent hours on the custard-colored couches of Joe Biden’s Oval Office over the past several days. Dozens of chocolate chip cookies have been passed out. Irish poetry has been quoted. In one White House meeting on Sept. 22, a small group of progressive lawmakers perched on cushions where small note cards saved their spots and outlined why they should fully fund Biden’s priorities on community college, expanding Medicare, and providing workers with more child care and family leave in a $3.5 trillion budget bill. Then Biden slipped up, referring to himself as if he were still in the Senate. “Wait, wait,” he said, flashing a lopsided grin, “I’ve got this job now.”
MSNBC

Despite the Capitol Hill drama, the Democratic agenda persists

This past weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her members, letting them know that this week would be "a time of intensity." Not surprisingly, she was right. Those who've been keeping an eye on Capitol Hill this week have probably noticed that negotiations over President Joe Biden's domestic agenda have intensified. At issue are two bills: a bipartisan infrastructure measure, approved by the Senate last month, and a more ambitious Build Back Better package, focused on safety-net-and-climate policies, pending in the House.
