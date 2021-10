Being the surprise critical and box-office hit of 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog served as one of the last hurrahs for Hollywood before theaters and Hollywood shut down. Since its release, moviegoers have been anticipating what the sequel will have in store for Sonic and his friends. There have been some leaks to come from the film set. While fans noticed certain cast members posting online, they’ve been waiting to hear from others. Months after the film wrapped production, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 finally confirmed the return of another beloved character.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO