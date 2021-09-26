CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Re: Dabo is nothing like Tommy Bowden***

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Dabo has been phenomenal for Clemson. Tommy was good for Clemson too - he brought Dabo to Clemson. Tommy had some faults that kept Clemson from being better than it was but Dabo unleashed the beast (so to speak). But the Tiger sleeps now. I cannot see the eye of the Tiger in this team... or staff. I don't hear the roar. What I do see is ugly. What I do hear are excuses. That was Tommy, for better or for worse. That is what Dabo has been thus far this season.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Deion Sanders’ Son Becomes The First Collegiate Ambassador For Beats By Dre

Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, who is a freshman quarterback at Jackson State, has now partnered with Beats By Dre. According to CBS Sports, Shedeur Sanders said in a statement, "I remember getting my first pair of Beats, so this feels full circle. I'm excited to be part of a brand that inspires and represents the culture in a positive way; and that's exactly what I want to do with my career. It's an honor to be the first college athlete on their roster, and I couldn't have imagined a better partnership."
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum calls Dabo Swinney a lousy loser: 'They're done for the season'

Paul Finebaum never seems to hold back when it comes to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. The latest comments came after Clemson lost to N.C. State on Saturday. “Dabo Swinney, for all of his charm, is a pretty lousy loser,” Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast. “Nobody wants to hear his wine, nobody really wants to hear him say whatever he says. He’s a good winner — well, he’s not even a good winner. But he’s a terrible loser.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
backingthepack.com

Dabo Swinney on NC State: ‘Defensively, they look like us on tape’

Dabo Swinney was in a complimentary mood during his Tuesday press conference, and I’m sure if I hadn’t lost to a team in a decade, I probably wouldn’t have any reason for ill will either. NC State hopes to snap its lengthy losing streak to Clemson on Saturday, and if it does so, the defense will have to be at its best.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

very disapointed in dabo and company

We do not look prepared on offense. if that is the case what is the point in pulling our starters int he second quarter of blow outs? i thought the reasoning on that was to develop them and get them reps.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Dabo
tigernet.com

So Dabo basically said that…

The GT defense imposed their will on our offense, and we were incapable of adjusting and overcoming that. This GT defense that lost to Northern Illinois imposed their will on our offense at Death Valley in the third week of the season. Selah on that for awhile.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Like what Dabo is doing …

Turning a dead horse Offense into a dark horse. He’s saying “we are better than you think. We are a dark horse. You may not believe we can do it. But I believe in our guys, and I know we can do it. We, coaches and players, are in this together, and we are working this out and will prove the critics wrong.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

This is on Dabo

He's allowed Caldwell and Elliot to produce mediocre results for far too long. Does he have what it takes to fire his friends?. Reminder, Dabo gets paid 8 million to win, not to give his buddies jobs.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
WCTV

Wake Forest honors Bowden ahead of matchup with Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are honoring legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden ahead of their game against the Seminoles on Saturday. Friday morning, WF tweeted a photo of the Bobby Bowden logo adorned outside of their home stadium, Truist Field. Saturday will mark...
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Dispatch

Lengyel misses Bowden, other great coaches

HUNTINGTON — Jack Lengyel said he looks forward to seeing Bobby Bowden again. Lengyel, the coach of Marshall’s Young Thundering Herd from 1971 through 1974, spoke fondly of the late West Virginia University and Florida State University football coach Friday while in town for the 1971 MU team reunion. “He...
HUNTINGTON, WV
tigernet.com

David ask Dabo

If taking a snap under center was the big preparation for this weeks game. I noticed that at the end of the half DJ went under center and took a knee.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

Dabo is at a BIG crossroads this year.

Will he remain loyal (to a fault) to his staff or will he make the necessary hard decisions to keep this program moving forward?. We have sat through the Hatfield, West, and Bowden years and seen frustrating product out on the field. This is not only the worst offense I have ever seen at this program but one of the worst offenses I have ever seen in the Power 5. The defense can't keep carrying the mail every week.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Questions for Dabo

@davidhood Let the folks ask some questions that you could pass on to the coordinators and coaches. My first one, What happened to Tempo on the offense? What happened to pre-motion plays, and jet sweeps that kept defenses off balance?
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

WTH happened to Dabo? The Dabo that fired Billy Napier, the

Dabo that fired Kevin Steele........the Dabo that beat Saban. The ruthless Dabo?. He needs to make some tough decisions at the staff level and do it now. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843.
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

Giants look nothing like the disciplined team Joe Judge promised

Joe Judge had some questionable decisions in Giants' 30-29 loss to Washington. Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr. It is impossible to minimize just how treacherous the Giants’ situation has become just five days into their season. For a team that harbored playoff hopes thanks to the infusion of free-agent acquisitions such...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy