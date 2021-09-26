Re: Dabo is nothing like Tommy Bowden***

Dabo has been phenomenal for Clemson. Tommy was good for Clemson too - he brought Dabo to Clemson. Tommy had some faults that kept Clemson from being better than it was but Dabo unleashed the beast (so to speak). But the Tiger sleeps now. I cannot see the eye of the Tiger in this team... or staff. I don't hear the roar. What I do see is ugly. What I do hear are excuses. That was Tommy, for better or for worse. That is what Dabo has been thus far this season.