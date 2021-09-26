DJ is a top recruit based on POTENTIAL, not polish/readiness
Our problem is that the two generational QBs were not only based on #1 pick potential, they were also polished freshmen who stepped right in and looked ready. That's why we threw the term "generational" around. DJ is a standard top pick - lots of potential, but needs good coaching to hone bad habits and improve his technique. Unfortunately, we aren't providing him that. Our struggles reflect both his lack of readiness (understandable) and our coaches' lack of ability (To this point at least) to develop him, which is a bigger indictment of them than him.
