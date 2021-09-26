CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FPGA Retrocomputer: Return To Moncky

By Bryan Cockfield
hackaday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of the reason that retrocomputers are still so popular despite their obsolescence is that it’s possible to understand the entire inner workings of a computer like this, from the transistors all the way up to the software. Comparatively, it will likely be a long time (if ever) before anyone is building a modern computer from discrete components. To illustrate this point, plenty of 8-bit computers are available to either restore from original 80s hardware or to build from kits. And if you’d like to get even deeper into the weeds you can design your own computer including the instruction set completely from the ground up using an FPGA.

