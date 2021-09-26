CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

BC atmosphere

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

If DJ continues to not perform can we expect booing Saturday night similar to what they did to Rattler?. But not sure they’d be wrong to do so. If I’m DJ I spend that NLI money on taking my OLine, WR/TEs, and RBs to a big steak dinner and try to show and be a leader.

www.tigernet.com

Boston Globe

BC football dominates Temple

When Boston College lost starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec for potentially the rest of the season because of a hand injury last week against UMass, expectations from the outside took a hit and questions started to swirl about the Eagles’ ceiling. To the Eagles, the lofty expectations they’ve set for themselves...
BOSTON, MA
Fremont Tribune

Fans enjoy festive atmosphere at Homecoming game

CONESTOGA – Fans who came to Cougar Stadium on Friday night celebrated Homecoming in winning style with a wide array of activities. Students, parents and community members from Conestoga and Weeping Water watched a full lineup of events throughout the evening. A large crowd gathered at the stadium for nearly three hours under calm weather conditions.
SPORTS
Gator Country

Thomas enjoyed the “crazy, electric” atmosphere in the Swamp

Many of the top uncommitted prospects in the state of Florida were in Gainesville on Saturday to watch the Florida Gators take on Alabama. Defensive back Azareyeh Thomas (6-1, 177, Niceville, FL. High) was in the Swamp and the atmosphere impressed the Niceville prospect. “It was crazy, it was electric,...
FLORIDA STATE
tigernet.com

BC Game : Rematch of the Season

I’m looking ahead so #BeatState …. However, I saw 👀 BC in person last. It’s going to be a game . Thank god our D is so good. Their offense from last year should be improved with the same QB. They are currently undefeated …. Captain Obvious: Out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Auburn commitment enjoys atmosphere for comeback win

AUBURN, Alabama—Off to a monster start to his senior season at Hewitt-Trussville with 43 receptions for 585 yards and four touchdowns in five games, Auburn commitment Omari Kelly was at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for the Tigers’ comeback win over Georgia State. Impressed by the way the team responded after a rough start, he said the energy in the stadium was something he could feel.
AUBURN, AL
theriver953.com

BC…Again!?

With SU Football on their bye last week, it was a chance for me to actually do some things this past weekend I wouldn’t normally have time for or wouldn’t fit into my game-week schedule. Our fearless leader here at The River 95-3, Andrew Shearer, doubles as a track/cross country coach at Goldey-Beacom College in Delaware, and his XC teams competed in the Hornet Harrier meet on Saturday at the beautiful Kernstown Battlefield. It was a gorgeous early Fall morning, so I accepted his invitation to attend the meet. There were pop-up tents from a number of colleges there, and the atmosphere was festive. Andrew’s’ GB Lightning Men finished a solid 4th, while the SU Women won their 6k race. So, a good morning on all fronts.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Parsons Sun

Missouri fans find new atmosphere at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — There’s a friendly hum outside Alumni Stadium, albeit one that doesn’t feel entirely like a football game. There are tents set up along a large grass field. Music is playing, and people are eating and drinking, but it’s not the typical college football sea of humanity.
MISSOURI STATE
Gator Country

Tennessee commit Jordan Phillips enjoys the Swamp atmosphere

Several prospects committed to other schools were in Gainesville for the Florida vs Alabama game last Saturday afternoon. Tennessee defensive line commit Jordan Phillips (6-2, 300, Ocoee, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the visit. “It was pretty cool,” Phillips said of his visit to Florida for the Bama...
TENNESSEE STATE
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson President Jim Clements signs big contract extension, named honorary alumnus

Re: TNET: Clemson President Jim Clements signs big contract extension, named honorary alumnus. Congratulations to President and First Lady Clements on the contract extension. Also congratulations to both of you for your honorary alumni rings! I have had the opportunity to meet with both Jim and Beth over the years at various Clemson Alumni Association sponsored events. I just want to echo how blessed and lucky we are to have the Clements residing in the President's Mansion for at least five more years. Two extremely compassionate and incredible people with so much class!
CLEMSON, SC
Newsday

Giants preparing for raucous atmosphere inside Superdome

Just outside the Superdome in New Orleans is a statue of a blocked punt. It serves as a memorial to the night in 2006 when Steve Gleason sprawled out and famously jammed the ball off the foot of punter Michael Koenen, leading to a touchdown for the Saints. More than that, the bronze work titled "Rebirth" serves as a testament to the spirit of the city, with that play coming in the first game the Saints played in the building after Hurricane Katrina.
NFL
tigernet.com

Here be da problem.

Most people realize the Offense would take a step back after losing some of the best players in Clemson history. But to take 4 and 5 star talent to the worst in college football is the problem. There are many O coordinators who would love the opportunity to coach these guys. TE has been given the keys to a bunch of talent and he's under performing. No doubt there's problems on the O line but it's not anything new. Go Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Are we running the wishbone this Sat? TE said everything

Re: Are we running the wishbone this Sat? TE said everything. Based on my experience in the first four games of this season, if anything is under review then Clemson is about to be called for targeting and lose a player and have a 15 yard penalty. If TE is...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

First two offensive plays for Clemson vs BC

Needs to be designed run plays for DJ. It seems to me that he settles down in the pocket after taking a couple of hits. Re: After the GT game and DJ's comments, thought we might. Oct 1, 2021, 3:22 PM. Just look at each of the 14 catches Exekie...
CLEMSON, SC
WNDU

Cincinnati prepares for Notre Dame atmosphere

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As is the case with a handful of other opponents, the Cincinnati Bearcats will be doing a walk through of Notre Dame Stadium to absorb all the magic that is the House that Rockne built. This will be the first time that nearly all of...
NOTRE DAME, IN
tigernet.com

Just saw the ‘crawler’ on FS1 concerning Brownell’s contract

Unbelievable that you can have an overall record of winning 4 out of 7 games and get paid $2M to $3M a year. Whatever choice(s) you make makes you. Choose wisely. Re: Just saw the ‘crawler’ on FS1 concerning Brownell’s contract. Oct 1, 2021, 9:26 PM. I think people are...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Crowd

I really hope we have a great crowd this weekend for this night game. I think the players, the coaches, the fans and the ACC need Clemson to have a good weekend. A victory, improvement with the offense, and a loud and crazy atmosphere may give confidence back to everyone. It would be nice to see the stands full or at least mostly full.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
atchisonglobenow.com

BC shutout by Missouri Valley

Men’s Soccer lost at home Wednesday night to one of the top teams in the country. The Ravens lost 3-0 to (10) Missouri Valley College, with all three goals coming in the second half. The Vikings are the defending NAIA national champions. The teams played a scoreless first 45 minutes,...
COLLEGE SPORTS

