CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Doral, FL

First Sunday Morning Science Lab Winners Create Rube Goldberg Machine On Minecraft For Hospitalized Kids

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two South Florida seventh graders are the first winners of the newly launched CBS4 Sunday Morning Science Lab contest, where once a month, CBS4 honors the student or students who create an innovative STEM project for a chance to be featured on TV. Jean Yacoub and Nashla...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Kids learn about STEM through Silly Science Sundays at OH WOW!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids in Youngstown got to have fun with science Sunday. OH WOW! Brought back their Silly Science Sunday event. Families gathered in Central Square in downtown Youngstown for the event. Kids could learn about robotics, build marshmallow catapults and watch watermelons explode with rubber bands. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
12tomatoes.com

Designer Creates Intricate 3D Animated Rube Goldberg Machine

Designer Tomohiro Okazaki of Swimming Design is here with one of the most incredible designs that you are ever going to see. For those who are unfamiliar, he has created “Link.” This is one of the most intricate three-dimensional designs that we have ever had the privilege of laying eyes on.
DESIGN
DFW Community News

15 Cool & Fun Science Activities for Kids

We love fun science activities and science experiments. We have a whole list of fun ways to learn and explore today with your little scientist. It is easier than you might think to have some serious fun with science in your backyard or on the kitchen table. Don’t be intimidated and get curious with a science activity!
COOL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Doral, FL
Vox

One Good Thing: A time loop video game that works like a Rube Goldberg machine

It would be hard to overstate the degree to which I’ve become addicted to video games during the pandemic. I’d played them steadily since I was a kid, occasionally becoming obsessed with this franchise or that throughout my 20s, but it wasn’t until I had nowhere to go, nothing to do, and nobody to do it with that this lightly pulsating rhythm beneath my day-to-day existence became a full-blown roar.
VIDEO GAMES
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Fall for Science During a Virtual Field Trip to Jefferson Lab

Virtual event for students and families includes guided tours and Q&A. If you’ve ever wanted to go behind the scenes of a world-class national research laboratory, now’s your chance! The U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility is offering a free and exclusive opportunity for the public to virtually tour the lab during a live online event on Tuesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. Presented at a level appropriate for middle to high school students and their families, the event features many technical areas at Jefferson Lab that have never before been accessible to the public. During the 90-minute event, enjoy an in-depth look at the lab’s Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, including the accelerator and three experimental halls, and learn about the lab’s unique research and the incredible scientific equipment that makes it all work. Go behind the scenes of world-leading particle accelerator research and development in the Superconducting Radio Frequency (SRF) Institute and tour through some of the largest superfluid helium refrigerators in the world in the rarely accessible Central Helium Liquefier. Speak with Jefferson Lab’s experts and ask them questions during the live broadcast. Fall for Science during this family-friendly and free online event. Advance registration is not required. Additional educational activities related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics will be available following the event and as STEM-focused teacher resources to continue the discussion and education. For more information, educational materials and a link to the event, visit Jefferson Lab’s Fall for Science page.
SCIENCE
Nintendo Life

Hands On: We Created A GameCube Pad In Minecraft-Style Farm Sim 'Staxel'

Gather round, folks, for a tale of love, loss, and failure: For never was a story of more woe, than this of Kate and her, er, GameCube controller. Let's back up a little. 'Twas a Friday night after a long and tiring week, and my partner and I sat down for a game of Staxel, which is a sort of Minecraft-Animal Crossing-Harvest Moon hybrid launching on 23rd September that's entirely made out of voxels. Since it was the 20th anniversary week of the GameCube, we decided (or, well, I pitched to the editor) to try out the co-op aspect of the game by building a GameCube controller, in celebration of everyone's favourite game-shape that isn't already a cube.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rube Goldberg
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
FACEBOOK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Lab#Rube Goldberg Machine#First Sunday#Cbsmiami
Daily Free Press

BU science community happily welcomes return to in-person labs, reflects on remote

Labs are a collaborative, hands-on learning experience needed for almost all science majors at Boston University. Last year, many lab groups couldn’t be together in the classroom when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. BU shut down their residential campus, and all classes — including labs — were switched to an online format, primarily over Zoom or completely asynchronous. The Learn from Anywhere model provided some relief, but not what a full in-person experience.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Minecraft
wiproud.com

First Day of Fall: The science behind it

Tis the season for cooler temperatures, pumpkin spice lattes and all things fall. Let’s talk a little bit about the science behind the day that makes this season so great. First, let’s talk about the start of fall. In 2021 Fall will begin on Wednesday, September 22 at 3:20 PM...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy