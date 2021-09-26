First Sunday Morning Science Lab Winners Create Rube Goldberg Machine On Minecraft For Hospitalized Kids

Virtual event for students and families includes guided tours and Q&A. If you’ve ever wanted to go behind the scenes of a world-class national research laboratory, now’s your chance! The U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility is offering a free and exclusive opportunity for the public to virtually tour the lab during a live online event on Tuesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. Presented at a level appropriate for middle to high school students and their families, the event features many technical areas at Jefferson Lab that have never before been accessible to the public. During the 90-minute event, enjoy an in-depth look at the lab’s Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, including the accelerator and three experimental halls, and learn about the lab’s unique research and the incredible scientific equipment that makes it all work. Go behind the scenes of world-leading particle accelerator research and development in the Superconducting Radio Frequency (SRF) Institute and tour through some of the largest superfluid helium refrigerators in the world in the rarely accessible Central Helium Liquefier. Speak with Jefferson Lab’s experts and ask them questions during the live broadcast. Fall for Science during this family-friendly and free online event. Advance registration is not required. Additional educational activities related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics will be available following the event and as STEM-focused teacher resources to continue the discussion and education. For more information, educational materials and a link to the event, visit Jefferson Lab’s Fall for Science page.

