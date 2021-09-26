Top 5 tips for Beginners to play Pokemon Unite!

Sausage Man is a cartoon-styled, action competitive shooting battle royale game featuring sausages as protagonists. It is developed by So Funny Games and published by XD Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a company that has developed and published many well-known titles, and co-founded TapTap, the largest mobile games platform. Sausage Man was initially released in 2017 but failed to raise the interests of the players. But with continuous updates and improvements based on in-depth cooperation with the publishers, the game managed to grab a good position now. If a player wants to understand the game’s basic mechanics, here is our Sausage Man beginners guide with some basic tips and tricks to win every battle.
