Chicago P.D. Stars Reveal What They're Excited For Fans To See In Season 9, Including More Halstead Backstory

By Laura Hurley
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Chicago P.D. had more than one cliffhanger to resolve with the ninth premiere, and although the episode did settle some of the biggest questions left over from Season 8, the ride for Season 9 has only just begun. Burgess survived her brutal injuries, Upton and Halstead are engaged, and Upton and Voight are keeping their deadly secret... for now. So, what's next? Chicago P.D. stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Jason Beghe shared their takes on what they're most excited about in Season 9, and there's some good news for fans hoping to learn more about Halstead.

www.cinemablend.com

