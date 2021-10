PELLA — Four teams made their way to Eagle Lane for the Pella Christian volleyball tournament on Saturday morning. Pella Christian, Knoxville, Albia and Grand View Christian battled it out for the title with Knoxville leaving with a perfect 5-0 record and a couple of medals to boot while PC was 3-2. The Eagles started round robin play with a dominating 2-0 (21-7, 21-14) over Grand View Christian as they executed their set plays at a high level. Their second win came a little tougher as they won 2-1 (21-13, 18-21, 15-6) over Albia by dominating the last set after losing a close second set.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO