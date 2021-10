Tetsuya Naito has pulled out of the remainder of this year’s G1 Climax, after picking up a knee injury. Naito, who lost his opening match on September 18 against Zack Sabre Jr., was carried to the back after the match – with questions being raised on the English commentary over his condition going forward. On Tuesday morning, New Japan revealed that Naito damaged his left meniscus and MCL, and would be unable to compete in the remainder of the tournament.

