Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia sports

Royal Nation! Attached is this week’s UPDATED RHS HOMECOMING Fall Sports Schedule. Good luck to all our Royal Fall Sports Teams in action again this week! It’s definitely a packed one! Best of luck to our Royal Girls Tennis Team as they compete in the Region 2 Tennis Championships held this Thurs, Sept 23rd, and Fri, Sept 24th starting at 8:00 AM each day at Taylorsville High School Tennis Courts- Go Get ‘Em Royals! Also, our Royal Girls Soccer Team (9-0 in Region play) can secure the Region 2 Soccer Title with a win this Tues, Sept 21st at 5:30 PM in Royal Stadium vs Taylorsville so let’s get out in FULL FORCE to support “R” team to victory! Best of luck to our Royal Football Team as they compete in the HUGE Homecoming Game this Friday, Sept 24th vs Farmington at 7:00 PM. This FUN game will feature pre-game skydivers, special performances throughout the game from our own awesome Royal groups, and be sure to catch this year’s amazing fireworks show! Let your friends and family know and be sure to wear your ROYAL GEAR (BLACK and GOLD) to this BIG game! It’s going to be an awesome night for our team, school, and our community! Finally, we want to wish our Royal Cross Country Team Good Luck as they HOST the Annual Royal Run XC Invitational this Sat, Sept 25th starting at 8:00 AM here at Roy High School and Sand Ridge Park! We will be honoring our AWESOME Senior XC Runners right after the Royal Run Invite Awards Ceremony- thank you, Senior Runners!

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO