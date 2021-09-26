CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia sports

By DREW HUBBARD
Red and Black
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in Georgia sports, football defeated Vanderbilt 62-0 while soccer drew Mississippi State 1-1. Men’s golf and women’s tennis have had strong starts with much of the season still to come. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

www.redandblack.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Red and Black

BEST OF: Georgia football vs. Vanderbilt

The University of Georgia football team defeated Vanderbilt University 62-0 on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are some of our favorite photos from the game.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Golf#Mississippi State 1 1#The Red Black#Commodores#Sec
Red and Black

Comparing Georgia and Arkansas’ linebackers

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will welcome No. 8 Arkansas into Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon with playoff implications in the balance. The Razorbacks will be one of the biggest tests for Georgia this year and the linebackers on both sides of the ball should play a large role in the matchup.
GEORGIA STATE
WHSV

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Sept. 19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 19. JMU volleyball wins second straight against Delaware. The James Madison volleyball team earned its second straight five-set win over Delaware 3-2 (23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8). JMU improves to 2-0 in conference play and 8-2 overall this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHNT-TV

Morning Sports - WEEK 4

The region competition is beginning to heat up! Watch the highlights from week 4 of high school football in the Valley.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released: Where is Georgia after week 3?

Georgia dominated South Carolina 40-13 in the SEC opener on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ only touchdown came in garbage time with backups on the field. Quarterback J.T. Daniels made his return from a core injury and looked great, completing 23 of 31 passes for 303 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
GEORGIA STATE
wwnytv.com

Sunday Sports: A rare Sunday bout on the gridiron in Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A rare Sunday afternoon high school football contest took place in the Northern Athletic Conference as the Postdam Sandstoners hosted the Massena Red Raiders. Massena strikes first on the Dominic Monacelli quarterback keeper. Potsdam answers when Gavin Phillips takes it in from 4 yards out....
POTSDAM, NY
ulmwarhawks.com

Warhawks Grind Past Georgia State, 3-1

MONROE, La. – The ULM volleyball team opened Sun Belt Conference play with a 3-1 victory over the Georgia State Panthers (20-25, 27-25, 25-18, 35-33) Thursday night at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. "This week we've been talking about being able to finish strong," ULM head coach Charlie Olson said. "We've been looking...
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

A look ahead: UGA and Athens events this week

The news desk has compiled a list of events going on throughout the upcoming week that are open to the public. The list features mobile flu vaccine clinics, networking events for University of Georgia Hispanic/Latinx students during Hispanic Heritage Month and the opening of Zombie Farms haunted trail. Sunday, Sept....
ATHENS, GA
collegeandmagnolia.com

The Leak: Georgia State Week

For the past few weeks, this web page has been on the forefront of reporting a story that has been—to put it bluntly—completely ignored by the rest of the media. Head Coach Bryan Harsin is more of a “rad dude,” to quote one player, than many people realize. His icy demeanor on the sidelines can only be described as the look of a man who just ordered something at a place his wife drags him to all the time, but he just knows they are going to get his order wrong again and here’s a big difference between medium and well-done, and this place can’t get it right because it is more interested in cute cocktail names and decorating the walls with what looks like the debris found in a burned down Hobby Lobby. Behind the scenes, though, Harsin is anything but buttoned up.
GEORGIA STATE
goroyalsgo.net

Weekly Sports Schedule

Royal Nation! Attached is this week’s UPDATED RHS HOMECOMING Fall Sports Schedule. Good luck to all our Royal Fall Sports Teams in action again this week! It’s definitely a packed one! Best of luck to our Royal Girls Tennis Team as they compete in the Region 2 Tennis Championships held this Thurs, Sept 23rd, and Fri, Sept 24th starting at 8:00 AM each day at Taylorsville High School Tennis Courts- Go Get ‘Em Royals! Also, our Royal Girls Soccer Team (9-0 in Region play) can secure the Region 2 Soccer Title with a win this Tues, Sept 21st at 5:30 PM in Royal Stadium vs Taylorsville so let’s get out in FULL FORCE to support “R” team to victory! Best of luck to our Royal Football Team as they compete in the HUGE Homecoming Game this Friday, Sept 24th vs Farmington at 7:00 PM. This FUN game will feature pre-game skydivers, special performances throughout the game from our own awesome Royal groups, and be sure to catch this year’s amazing fireworks show! Let your friends and family know and be sure to wear your ROYAL GEAR (BLACK and GOLD) to this BIG game! It’s going to be an awesome night for our team, school, and our community! Finally, we want to wish our Royal Cross Country Team Good Luck as they HOST the Annual Royal Run XC Invitational this Sat, Sept 25th starting at 8:00 AM here at Roy High School and Sand Ridge Park! We will be honoring our AWESOME Senior XC Runners right after the Royal Run Invite Awards Ceremony- thank you, Senior Runners!
TENNIS
Red and Black

Bowers and McConkey break out against Vanderbilt

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey both had career days against Vanderbilt on Saturday, behind similar stat lines. But it is beyond the in-game numbers that head coach Kirby Smart says is what separates these two freshmen from the rest of the competition. They don’t just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Red and Black

SEC power rankings: Florida stays in tier 2 after Alabama loss

Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 4 of competition. Tier One: Alabama, Georgia. Alabama faced its biggest test of the young season when it...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy