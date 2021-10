COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At 12,000 feet above sea level, not even snow, rain or a mix of both can stop a mission five years in the making. Thousands of fish are now swimming free for the first time. These special cutthroat trout are different from any other fish in the state because of their unique genetics that date back to the 1800s.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO