The Ravens have given Elliott (quadriceps) a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Broncos. Elliott exited the team's Week 3 victory over the Lions after sustaining the injury. He was a non-participant at Friday's practice, which means he is not yet trending in the right direction. Brandon Stephens would likely be in line to replace him at free safety should he end up being unable to go.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO