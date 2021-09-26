Outsider’s Perspective: Can New Orleans respond against another tough defense in the New England Patriots?

The New England Patriots won last week 25-6. Both offensively and defensively, New England dominated the game. The team looks to improve to 2-1 as they take on the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2013. In addition to the normal game day activities, former Patriots receiver Julien Edleman will be honored at halftime for his remarkable career and surely they’ll have a terrific video that will take a long walk down memory lane of his time in New England. His accomplishments will and should land him a spot at the Patriots hall of fame.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO