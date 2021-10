The Colts have tripped out of the gate in 2021, and now they face what feels like a must-win game as they travel to Tennessee to face the Titans. QB Carson Wentz is set to play somehow, after spraining both ankles in last week’s game against the Rams. The Colts will need to give him some help, working the short passing game and providing him protection to keep him from exacerbating his injuries, but with Wentz in the lineup they have a chance. This is an opportunity to go from down one game in the division to leading it with a win and losses by the Jaguars and Texans.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO