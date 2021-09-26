Alexander Volkanovski reacts to “weird tweets” made by Conor McGregor during UFC 266: “I’m gonna be on the piss, maybe you’ll see some weird f*ckin tweets from me too.”
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski reacted to “weird tweets” made by former 145lbs champ Conor McGregor during UFC 266. Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega via unanimous decision to defend the UFC featherweight title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 266 pay-per-view card. During the fight, McGregor made several tweets about Volkanovski, and they weren’t exactly flattering, though he did congratulate the Aussie on the victory. Either way, McGregor was going after Volkanovski and the champ wasn’t exactly thrilled with what the Irishman said, although the champ believes the reason McGregor tweeted out what he did is that he was drunk.www.bjpenn.com
