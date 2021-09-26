Alexander Volkanovski reacts to “weird tweets” made by Conor McGregor during UFC 266: “I’m gonna be on the piss, maybe you’ll see some weird f*ckin tweets from me too.”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took a shot at Nate Diaz’s “piss” boxing skills, saying that his brother Nick Diaz is on “another level.”. McGregor evidently watched UFC 266 as Nick Diaz took on Robbie Lawler in a grudge match rematch 17 years in the making. Although Diaz ended up losing via third-round TKO, he did display his trademark boxing skills during the contest, as he landed 150 significant strikes on Lawler during the two-plus that the fight went. It seems as though McGregor noticed the work that Diaz did with his hands in the loss. Taking to his social media the day after UFC 266, McGregor praised Nick Diaz for his boxing skills while criticizing Nate Diaz for his. As far as McGregor goes, the older Diaz brother has far better boxing skills. The Irishman also used his tweet as an opportunity to tell the younger Diaz he “made” him.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO