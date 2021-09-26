CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to “weird tweets” made by Conor McGregor during UFC 266: “I’m gonna be on the piss, maybe you’ll see some weird f*ckin tweets from me too.”

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski reacted to “weird tweets” made by former 145lbs champ Conor McGregor during UFC 266. Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega via unanimous decision to defend the UFC featherweight title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 266 pay-per-view card. During the fight, McGregor made several tweets about Volkanovski, and they weren’t exactly flattering, though he did congratulate the Aussie on the victory. Either way, McGregor was going after Volkanovski and the champ wasn’t exactly thrilled with what the Irishman said, although the champ believes the reason McGregor tweeted out what he did is that he was drunk.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor takes a shot at Nate Diaz’s “piss” boxing skills, says Nick Diaz is on “another level”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took a shot at Nate Diaz’s “piss” boxing skills, saying that his brother Nick Diaz is on “another level.”. McGregor evidently watched UFC 266 as Nick Diaz took on Robbie Lawler in a grudge match rematch 17 years in the making. Although Diaz ended up losing via third-round TKO, he did display his trademark boxing skills during the contest, as he landed 150 significant strikes on Lawler during the two-plus that the fight went. It seems as though McGregor noticed the work that Diaz did with his hands in the loss. Taking to his social media the day after UFC 266, McGregor praised Nick Diaz for his boxing skills while criticizing Nate Diaz for his. As far as McGregor goes, the older Diaz brother has far better boxing skills. The Irishman also used his tweet as an opportunity to tell the younger Diaz he “made” him.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: Alexander Volkanovski calls Brian Ortega ‘a f—king drug cheat’ at UFC 266 pre-fight press conference

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski, has zero respect for Brian Ortega heading into UFC 266. Volkanovski vs. Ortega serves as the main event of UFC 266, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Sept. 25, 2021), streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). The typically reserved Volkanovski had a lot to say about Ortega during the press conference (watch highlights above) and when the fighters faced off (watch all staredowns here).
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC boss Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s baseball pitch: ‘It’s a lot harder than it looks’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, definitely caught Conor McGregor’s rough first pitch at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., on Tues., Sept. 21, 2021. McGregor — a former two-division UFC champion — threw the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball (MLB) game. “Notorious” whiffed hard, over-extending on the throw and nearly striking a bystander (watch it here).
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Max Holloway
FanSided

UFC 266: Jorge Masvidal, other pros react to Alexander Volkanovski chaos-filled win over Brian Ortega

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski won an absolute war against Brian Ortega at UFC 266. Combat sports fans were treated to an incredible main event at UFC 266, as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his belt in an instant classic against Brian Ortega. UFC stars such as Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier went wild on Twitter during the bout.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Oscar De La Hoya taunts Dana White after Alexander Volkanovski’s win at UFC 266; White reacts brutally

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White found yet another reason to take a dig at each others’ controversies and hence initiate a Twitter feud. UFC 266 ended with the main event showdown between Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski and Brian “T-City” Ortega which was won by the champ. Since then, the world has been seeing this epic battle as a potential fight of the year candidate.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Giga Chikadze meets with Dana White, calls for next featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski

Giga Chikadze met with UFC president Dana White and he called for the next featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. Chikadze has won seven straight fights in the Octagon and most recently defeated Edson Barboza via knockout to emerge as a serious title threat at 145lbs. This past Saturday night, Volkanovski defended his 145lbs title once again with a unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega in the “Fight of the Night” at UFC 266. While Volkanovski is fully expected to face the winner of November’s Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez for the belt sometime next year, Chikadze is doing his best to complicate things by calling for the title shot himself.
UFC
combatpress.com

Will Alexander Volkanovski Silence the Critics at UFC 266?

Alexander Volkanovski will attempt the second defense of his UFC featherweight championship when he takes on Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266. The bout was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 260 in March, but it was cancelled after Volkanovski contracted COVID-19 during fight week. After the champion had recovered, he and Ortega were chosen to be the head coaches on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 29, and the fight was rescheduled for this Saturday night.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Me Too#Piss#Combat#Aussie#Irishman
Chicago Sun-Times

Conor McGregor’s Wrigley Field visit offers new challengers for worst first pitch, 7th-inning stretch you’ll see

There are obvious reasons why the Cubs would invite mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor to be a guest at Wrigley Field. McGregor, a former UFC champion, is one of the most popular athletes in the world. His antics often stir up attention on social media, where he’s proven masterful at drumming up interest both in and outside of the octagon.
COMBAT SPORTS
editorials24.com

UFC 266 live fight updates, results, highlights from Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

UFC 266 packs tons of star power heading into Saturday’s main card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alexander Volkanovsk puts his UFC Featherweight championship on the line against Brian Ortega. There’s no love lost between the two who coached opposite of each other on The Ultimate Fighter and were supposed to clash in the octagon at UFC 260 back in March until Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
punditarena.com

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski responds to Conor McGregor’s taunts

‘Sounds like he’s on the piss. Good on him, I will be too.’. UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has dismissed Conor McGregor’s Twitter taunts after the Irishman claimed he would “kick his head off like it was a rugby ball”. Volkanovski retained the featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory...
UFC
fastphillysports.com

DID YOU SEE CONOR MCGREGOR’S FIRST PITCH AT A CUBS GAME?

The MMA star threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Chicago Cubs’ game on Tuesday, only for his attempt to sail high into the air towards the stands. “I cannot stop laughing at this,” fellow UFC fighter Justin Gaethje wrote on Twitter. “Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake.”
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Alexander Volkanovski interested in a possible move to lightweight following UFC 266 win over Brian Ortega

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is interested in a possible move to lightweight following his UFC 266 win over Brian Ortega. Volkanovski defeated Ortega via unanimous decision in a fabulous performance in the UFC 266 main event. Volkanovski showed off incredible striking skills once again during the fight, not to mention improved grappling and submission defense skills. With the win over Ortega, Volkanovski has now won 20 straight fights, including all 10 of his UFC appearances. It’s beginning to get to the point where he is running out of fresh challengers in the UFC featherweight division, Volkanovski is apparently open to fighting at lightweight.
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC 266 Twitter reactions: Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, and other stars co crazy over Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega fight

UFC 266 main event featured Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega. This fight turned the heads of some of the biggest names and got some of the greatest Twitter reactions. A stunning face-off between two of the best in the men’s featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega turned out to be a real contender for Fight of the Year. “The Great” proved to the world once again why he is the champion and made the entire arena that was booing him stand and applaud his sensational performance. Volkanovski won the fight via unanimous decision against Ortega but “T-City” showed amazing heart and even managed to almost submit the champ at UFC 266. Check out the Twitter reactions to this dominating performance by the champion.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy