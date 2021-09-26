CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Gaza to begin rebuilding homes destroyed in May conflict

By Nidal Al-mughrabi
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWt42_0c8Wu9kw00
A Palestinian man walks outside a house that was damaged by Israeli strikes during Israel-Hamas fighting last May, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The reconstruction of homes in Gaza that were destroyed or damaged in the May conflict between Israel and Hamas will begin in the first week of October using aid from Qatar, a senior Palestinian housing official said on Sunday.

Gaza's Hamas-run government says Israeli air strikes destroyed about 2,200 homes in the enclave during the 11-day conflict and damaged 37,000 others. Some homes in Israel were damaged by rockets launched by Islamist organisation Hamas and other Gaza militant groups.

About 1,800 destroyed or damaged homes will be rebuilt in the first phase of work, according to Naji Sarhan, Gaza's deputy minister for housing and public works.

He said that Israel had lifted some restrictions on steel and cement entering the territory in recent days. Last week, Egypt began repairing Gaza's main coastal road, part of a broader plan to revamp Gaza infrastructure.

Palestinian officials say 250 people, including 66 children, were killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza. Israeli officials says 13 people, including two children, were killed in Israel by militant rockets.

Following a May 21 ceasefire, mediated by Egypt, access to reconstruction funds and materials has been a key Hamas demand . Israel limits construction materials entering the territory, saying Hamas uses them to build weapons to wage attacks.

But following an agreement with the United Nations and Qatar, Israel allowed about $20 million in aid from the Gulf state to enter Gaza this month. That disbursement will be followed by $50 million of Qatari funds earmarked for rebuilding homes, Sarhan said.

Gaza officials estimate it will take $479 million to rebuild homes and infrastructure damaged in the May fighting. Qatar and Egypt have each pledged $500 million for Gaza reconstruction.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 10

Related
AFP

For residents of Syria camp, slow death or risky exit

A slow death if they stay or possible detention if they leave: the last residents of a Syria desert camp face an unenviable choice ahead of a new "voluntary departure" programme. The nearly 10,000 displaced Syrians still living in the Rukban camp, established in 2014 on the berm between Jordan and Syria, are the last remnants of the nearly 50,000 people who lived there a few years ago. A 55-kilometre (34-mile) radius security zone around a nearby garrison of US-led coalition troops shields camp residents from the Syrian army. But Jordan has largely sealed the border since 2016, leaving residents dependent on rare UN aid deliveries. Not a single humanitarian convoy has entered the area since September 2019.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in day of unrest

Three Palestinians were killed Thursday by Israeli fire, including a woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem, a militant shot during West Bank clashes and a Gazan who approached the border fence.    On Sunday, five Palestinians were killed after an Israeli raid in the West Bank sparked gun battles with Hamas militants, two of them in Burqin, officials said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza#Hamas#Palestinian#Israeli#Islamist#The United Nations#Qatari
Reuters

Turkey's Russian air defence systems and U.S. response

(Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week flagged potential further cooperation with Russia on defence industry projects including fighter jets and submarines even as the United States warned it could respond with more sanctions. Turkey received the first deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air systems in July 2019, prompting Washington...
MILITARY
Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
The Associated Press

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday. The department said...
WORLD
Reuters

Iran holds border war games amid tense relations with Azerbaijan

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran started military exercises near its border with Azerbaijan. on Friday as tensions between the two neighbours rose over issues including Baku’s relations with Tehran’s arch-enemy Israel. Iranian state media said the exercises involved armoured and artillery units, as well as drones and helicopters. They kicked off...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

France’s Macron slams Malian PM’s ‘abandonment’ remarks

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “shocked” when Mali’s prime minister described France’s plans to reduce its troop commitment in the African country as an “abandonment.”. “These comments are unacceptable,” Macron said Thursday night in his first reaction to Prime Minister Choguel Maiga’s remarks at the...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish government said Friday that a recent defense deal between Greece and France threatens to harm the NATO alliance. France and Greece announced this week a defense and security deal worth around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), which includes the Greek purchase of three French warships.
WORLD
AFP

Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans at Taliban crossing

Thousands of Afghans trying to escape the misery at home have flocked to their country's southern border with Pakistan, but their attempts to get across have been stopped by the Taliban.  On the other side, their Pakistani counterparts in Chaman were also stopping those attempting to cross.
AFGHANISTAN
AFP

US plans to keep Al-Qaeda in check in Afghanistan with air strikes

The Pentagon plans to rely on air strikes to prevent a resurgence of Al-Qaeda now that US troops have left Afghanistan, but experts and some lawmakers are skeptical about the effectiveness of the so-called "over-the-horizon" strategy. Since then, the Pentagon has repeatedly claimed it is capable of keeping Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) militants in Afghanistan in check through "over-the-horizon" strikes from US bases or aircraft carriers.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy