Falcons-Giants live stream (9/26): How to watch online, TV info, time

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants square off Sunday, Sept. 26, with both teams looking for their first win. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The quarterbacks are not playing well. The defenses are underperforming. The team can’t get off the field on third downs. Turnovers. Penalties. Lack of communication. The coaching staff is bad.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

The Atlanta Falcons lost both of their matches to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season on scores of 27-31 and 27-44, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Falcons and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Atlanta now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (9/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (9/26/21) Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (9/26/21) Atlanta travels up the east coast to face the New York Giants, and hopefully, secure its first win. Both teams have struggled thus far in the season and are 0-2 through two weeks. However, the Giants should have beaten the Washington Football Team on the road, but an offsides call on a field goal attempt gave Washington’s kicker a second chance. He did not miss again. Atlanta has struggled more than New York, but there are still plenty of areas of opportunity for the Giants. New York’s defense needs to be more consistent. The Giants let backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke drop 30 points on them. For as much potential as Heinicke has, Matt Ryan and other quarterbacks of his stature pose much more of a threat. If New York cleans up some defensive issues, then I like its chances. Daniel Jones will also need to take advantage of this matchup. The Falcons’ defense can’t hold a candlestick to Washington or Denver’s defenses; therefore, he should theoretically have a big game. When Jones shows consistency, everyone else gains confidence. Atlanta’s entire game plan should be to outscore New York. The Giants’ offense has not been reliable for several years, and Atlanta needs to capitalize by just trying to score every time it has the ball. This game could very possibly come down to whoever has the ball last, as a high-scoring game is in the cards.
This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

