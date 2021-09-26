Dolphins lose thrilling overtime game to the Raiders 31-28

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders:. Head coach Brian Flores on the confidence level in QB Jacoby Brissett being able to step up: "This is someone who’s played a lot of football in his career. He’s started games, come in as a backup. He prepares the right way, puts himself in position to come in, play as a backup, play in a starting role and I think he’s done a nice job from that standpoint. I think he’s preparing that way, preparing the same way he prepares every week this week. I think we’ve just got to build chemistry with the O-line, with the backs, with the tight ends, with the receivers, some timing and I think if we do that – we’ll work towards that throughout the course of the week.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO