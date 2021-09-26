Dolphins lose thrilling overtime game to the Raiders 31-28
Las Vegas, NV (CBS12) — The Miami Dolphins had a fast start on Sunday in Las Vegas, but the Raiders were heading towards a strong finish. That is until the Dolphins were able to take advantage of two costly Raiders penalties, allowing former Dwyer High School star Jacoby Brissett to run in last minute touchdown, and throw a 2-point conversion to tie the game 25-25, and send it to overtime. But the Dolphins were ultimately beat 31-28 in what was a hard fought overtime.cbs12.com
