CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins lose thrilling overtime game to the Raiders 31-28

By John Evenson
cbs12.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas, NV (CBS12) — The Miami Dolphins had a fast start on Sunday in Las Vegas, but the Raiders were heading towards a strong finish. That is until the Dolphins were able to take advantage of two costly Raiders penalties, allowing former Dwyer High School star Jacoby Brissett to run in last minute touchdown, and throw a 2-point conversion to tie the game 25-25, and send it to overtime. But the Dolphins were ultimately beat 31-28 in what was a hard fought overtime.

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Notable Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing a new player at the wide receiver position. According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday night, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas front office were impressed by a recent tryout for former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims. In...
NFL
Yardbarker

Terrific News For Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Henderson, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders are the talk of the National Football League after starting the season 3-0 and being the first team in NFL history to open with that record against teams that had a minimum of ten wins the previous season. Now the news gets even better. Moments...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Peyton Barber
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Outsider.com

Raiders Fans Pummel Guy in Chargers Jersey on ‘MNF’: VIDEO

Yes, we’re talking to you Raiders and Chargers fans. Is it something in the air at the brand new SoFi Stadium? Or have folks forgotten their manners?. Check out this fight that happened during Monday Night Football as the Raiders and Chargers played on the field. TMZ obtained exclusive video...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Dwyer High School#Fuller
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On TE Rob Gronkowski Before Dolphins Game

An injury kept Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski from playing against the New England Patriots in Week 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will have to wait at least another week before they see the star tight end back on the field. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians...
NFL
spectrumnews1.com

Carlson's field goal gives Raiders 31-28 OT win over Miami

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are off to their best start since 2002. Coach Jon Gruden isn't about to nitpick about how they're winning. Reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It marked the second time in the Raiders’ first three games — both at home — they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime. They also did so against Baltimore in Week 1 on a Monday night.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders remain undefeated with 31-28 win over Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders survived another overtime with a 31-28 win over the Miami Dolphins, bringing their record to 3-0 on the season. The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 2-0 a year ago, but this year’s 2-0 team looks like a different group of players ready to make a push for the postseason. Derek Carr in year three with Jon Gruden looks comfortable and in command of the offense, while Gus Bradley has helped lead a legitimate defensive unit in Las Vegas.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Dolphins at Raiders Wagers and Predictions

Two weeks into the season, this column’s futures bets are looking bright, as we are on pace to win two of the three recommended wagers. Fittingly, it’s the longest-odds bet that’s currently incorrect: Raiders to finish second in AFC West at +550. Surprisingly, it’s incorrect because the Raiders have outperformed it.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Instant Analysis: Las Vegas Raiders 31, Miami Dolphins 28 (OT)

Will what happened in Vegas in the end for this offense stay in Vegas? Was this something to work with? The Dolphins showed again they’re a tough team by hanging in this game. The question is whether they found something on offense or this was just a bunch of fourth-down miracles.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Soundbites of Raiders Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders:. Head coach Brian Flores on the confidence level in QB Jacoby Brissett being able to step up: "This is someone who’s played a lot of football in his career. He’s started games, come in as a backup. He prepares the right way, puts himself in position to come in, play as a backup, play in a starting role and I think he’s done a nice job from that standpoint. I think he’s preparing that way, preparing the same way he prepares every week this week. I think we’ve just got to build chemistry with the O-line, with the backs, with the tight ends, with the receivers, some timing and I think if we do that – we’ll work towards that throughout the course of the week.”
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why is Matt Nagy handling Justin Fields and the starting QB role the way he is? And was the coach forced to hand over play-calling duties?

The Chicago Bears haven’t named a starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag, fans aren’t happy that Matt Nagy hasn’t pledged to stick with rookie Justin Fields. Other popular topics: the change in play callers, the lack of targets for tight ends and the Bears’ land deal in Arlington Heights. ...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins comeback falls short against Raiders 31-28 OT, Week 3 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a week three contest looking to rebound after a tough loss to Buffalo. The Dolphins defense started strong in the first quarter, as the unit prevented the Raiders offense from finding a rhythm and created another takeaway with an interception by Elandon Roberts that was returned for an 85-yard touchdown. That interception extended the Dolphins defensive takeaway streak to 25 games and was the first pick-six touchdown for the Dolphins since Week 17 of the 2019 season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy