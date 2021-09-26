Comstock Park man killed in SUV crash on U.S. 131 overnight

A 27-year-old man died when his SUV crashed on U.S. 131 early Sunday morning.

At 2:29 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on northbound 131 north of M-46 in Montcalm County's Reynolds Township. The investigation revealed that a 27-year-old Comstock Park man was driving a 1997 Chevrolet SUV northbound on the highway when it left the left side of the roadway, overturned multiple times and threw the driver out of the vehicle.

The 27-year-old Comstock Park man was declared dead at the scene.

He was the lone occupant and had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Montcalm County EMS, the Howard City Fire Department and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

The crash remains under investigation by MSP.

