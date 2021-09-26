Ravens-Lions live stream (9/26): How to watch Lamar Jackson online, TV info, time

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Matchup Preview (9/26/21) The Detroit Lions have had two very tough matchups through the first couple of weeks of the 2021 NFL season. They have competed with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers for 60 minutes. I must admit that I am pretty impressed. There is a certain level of pride that the Lions are playing with, and while things are still far from perfect, there is some hope for the future in Detroit. Baltimore has had a tumultuous start to its 2021 season with a Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and a Week 2 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens have had many injuries to their team but still found a way to win against the Chiefs this past week. Detroit has a few playmakers that could give the Ravens some trouble. T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, and Quintez Cephus have all looked very solid through the team’s first two games. Baltimore will have to lock those key players down to build a lead. Offensively, Baltimore should have no issues putting a substantial number of points on the board against Detroit. Despite all of the Ravens’ injuries, they still have an elite quarterback in Lamar Jackson and several other talented players at the skill positions, including Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. This game will be interesting as Detroit could keep it close and cover the spread; however, Baltimore will probably stomp on that weak defense en route to a comfortable victory.

