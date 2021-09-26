CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers Are Old, but LeBron James Will Need the Kids if He’s Going to Win Another Ring

By Andrew Hanlon
Much has been made of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason moves around LeBron James. LA made a blockbuster deal to bring Russell Westbrook to California from D.C. and went with a theme of experience in the franchise’s forays into free agency. But if James and the Lakers are going to get back to the NBA finals after a down season, it might be the young players the organization acquired that get them there.

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He’s Hearing About Anthony Davis

There’s very little debate that Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA. However, there are still some lingering questions about his drive and his ability to stay healthy and in-shape. Those concerns were addressed by new Lakers addition Russell Westbrook...
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
Video: LeBron James loses his marbles during Saturday morning workout

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looked extremely pumped up and motivated during his Saturday morning workout. James has no shortage of motivation for the 2021-22 NBA season. The 17-time All-Star has received his fair share of disrespect from fans and the media this offseason. The 36-year-old is still one...
LeBron James unveils Lakers Big 3’s new nickname

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have themselves a new nickname, and it looks like it’s going to catch on pretty quickly as well. It also seems like the new moniker is pretty official too, considering how it was the Lakers’ own...
Carmelo Anthony’s Forgotten Strength Is Perfect For LeBron James, Lakers

Carmelo Anthony's quest for his first NBA championship has taken him to Hollywood. Despite being a shadow of his old self, the future Hall of Famer remains an essential addition to the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka discussed Anthony's role alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, as well as an overlooked aspect of his entire package, via Silver Screen and Roll's Harrison Faigen.
Lakers News: Darren Collison Is Eyeing Los Angeles

During February 2020, the Lakers made an aggressive recruitment of Collison. At the time, Collison was seen at a Lakers-Rockets game, and his camp were in discussions with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis. Per LA Times’ Brad Turner, Anthony Davis talked to Collison at the time to join the team.
Matching Los Angeles Lakers players with their NFL parallels

The 2021 NFL season is underway and for the time being, the NBA has taken a back seat. The Los Angeles Lakers and the rest of the league will be back soon enough but right now, before the MLB Playoffs begin, all the attention is on the NFL and college football.
Los Angeles Lakers: Why they should split up LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly on a mission to acquire a point guard during this off-season. Marc Stein stated on July 13th via Substack that the team wanted to get a starting point guard to push LeBron James and Anthony Davis to power forward and center. The team accomplished its goal when they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards before the NBA draft on July 29th.
