The Voice, NCIS, Million Little Things

By Team TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremiere Week has officially come and gone, and so many of your favorite shows are back… in our Quotes of the Week column!. In the list below, we’ve gathered more than 20 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including scenes from returning staples like The Conners, NCIS, Survivor, Law & Order: SVU and A Million Little Things. (And that last one has killed our appetites for tofu for the foreseeable future. Trust us, it’ll get yours, too.)

'NCIS' Fans Are Crying Over the Show’s Latest Instagram About Gibbs and McGee

The new season of NCIS kicked off on Monday night — and boy was it a real doozy. Picking up from the season 18 finale in May, fans were immediately brought back to the bombing of former Special Agent in Charge Gibbs (Mark Harmon)'s new boat, which was aptly named Rule 91. Thankfully, Gibbs survived the attack, despite being severely injured. While investigating the boat explosion, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) noticed a part of the boat that had "Rule 91" written on it and instantly wanted to take control of the case.
Cote De Pablo Turned Down This Massive Opportunity To Star In NCIS

Cote de Pablo is best known for playing Special Agent Ziva David on "NCIS." She impressed viewers with her multilingual capabilities on the show, having made her debut in Season 3 in September 2005. Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, de Pablo stayed on the show until Season 11 in 2013 when her character was written off. She returned for a guest starring appearance in Season 17 in 2020, but never revealed the reason why she left the show in the first place (via TV Insider). However, there was speculation that she didn't like how her character was being written and she also wanted to pursue other opportunities in television and film.
What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
'Law & Order: SVU' Loses Two Main Cast Members Ahead of Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is down two cast members. Deadline reports that the upcoming 23rd season of the longstanding NBC's crime series will be without Jamie Gray Hyder, who starred Officer Kat Tamin, and Demore Barnes, who played the role of Deputy Chief Christian Garland. Both are departing the series after just seasons. How their characters' exit the department will be revealed during the two-hour season premiere. Both characters were introduced during Season 21 as recurring cast members and were promoted to regulars in Season 22.
‘GH’ SHOCKING Spoilers: Esme Prince Daughter Of A Monster?

General Hospital spoilers hint Esme Prince could have significant ties to Port Charles and viewers have plenty of theories. She blew into town ready to flaunt her relationship with Spencer Cassadine. However, it’s clear she’s up to more than just being a supportive girlfriend. Who is Esme really?. Esme Has...
A Perfect Choice For The New Jeopardy Host Has Been Criminally Overlooked

With it being reportedly “a sh-t show” trying to fist a new permanent host for Jeopardy!, there’s a perfect candidate that it seems has been completely overlooked during the entire process. With Mike Richards previously being chosen for his qualifications of being the show’s executive producer, it’s incredible that the man who brought Jeopardy! into the big leagues and won a record-breaking 43 Daytime Emmy Awards hasn’t even been considered.
'General Hospital' Star Exits Series After 3 Years

General Hospital said goodbye to another member of the cast on Monday. Briana Nicole Henry, who joined the long-running daytime soap opera as Jordan Ashford in September 2018, announced her departure from the series the day after her final episode aired. Henry had nothing but love for her co-stars in her statement Tuesday, adding that she made a personal decision to move on from the show.
The Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Was Killed Off ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Many fans are STILL not over McDreamy checking out of “Grey’s Anatomy”. But a new book called “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” by author Lynette Rice shares the behind-the-scenes. Producers, former cast members, and even Patrick gave quotes for the book that painted the...
Chicago Med's Brian Tee Is Heading To Streaming For A New Series, So What About Dr. Choi?

Brian Tee has been a familiar face on NBC for six seasons and counting thanks to his series regular role on Chicago Med, and now the actor has landed another role that will take him to streaming. Tee will star alongside Nicole Kidman in an upcoming Amazon Prime original series that sounds pretty exciting, but what does it mean for Dr. Ethan Choi? Well, Med fans don't need to panic.
How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.” Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin...
The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
Inside NCIS Star Sean Murray's New $4.85 Million Mansion

For nearly the last two decades, "NCIS" has been a staple on American television, delivering some of the best crime stories while following a team of elite agents as they solve "cases involving Marine and Navy personnel and their families" in Washington, D.C, according to the show's summary on IMDb. "NCIS" first premiered on CBS on September 23, 2003, and is gearing up to debut Season 19 on September 20, 2021.
'Mom' Star Has New CBS Sitcom in the Works

Mom star Jaime Pressly will soon return to TV! In late August, TVLine reported that Pressly would be starring in a new show for CBS titled The Porch. According to the outlet, the series is based on an original idea from the actor. Based on the official logline for the...
Actor Willie Garson dies at age 57

“Sex and the City” actor Willie Garson has died. His son confirmed the news on Instagram. Nathen Garson wrote, "You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now." Garson's cause of death has not been revealed. In...
'Night Court' Revival With 'Big Bang Theory' Star Gets Big Thumbs up at NBC

The Night Court revival starring original series actor John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch just got some great news. On Friday, NBC gave the show a series order, reports Deadline. This means that at least a few episodes will be produced, and possibly more depending on the show's success. Rauch serves as an executive producer with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt executive producer Dan Rubin.
The One Hidden Talent Cote De Pablo Wanted To Show Off While Starring In NCIS

Cote de Pablo played a woman of many talents on "NCIS." Her character, former Israeli Mossad agent Ziva David, was an integral member of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, thanks to her brilliant mind, incredible sharp-shooting skills, and ability to dominate those who dared to engage in close combat with her. In Season 6, viewers learned that Ziva had another surprising talent (more on that in a moment).
Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS after events of season 19 premiere?

Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS following the events of the season 19 premiere? Is Gibbs about to be gone from the show for good? Rest assured that we heard all of these questions throughout the bulk of the summer. Through most of that time, CBS, the show’s producers, and even the cast have done their best to keep a tight lid on things. They don’t want any coverage to get out on the subject in fear of plans being revealed.
NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
