CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Jackson’s late TD rallies No. 23 Auburn past Georgia State

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgdE4_0c8Ws9Xg00

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Shedrick Jackson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Finley with 45 seconds remaining, and No. 23 Auburn rallied to beat Georgia State 34-24 on Saturday.

Auburn trailed Georgia State by 12 points at halftime and avoided losing to a Sun Belt team for the first time in program history.

Finley, an LSU transfer who replaced starting quarterback Bo Nix late in the third quarter, led Auburn (3-1) on a 98-yard scoring drive in the final minutes.

“The message (from the coaches) was just go out and play ball, like you’ve been doing since you were a toddler,” Finley said. “Just control the offense and do my job. I came in, and we got the job done.”

After Finley’s touchdown pass to Jackson on fourth down, Smoke Monday sealed the victory, returning an interception 36 yards for a score on the second play of the ensuing drive.

Led by running back Tucker Gregg, Georgia State (1-3) generated 299 yards of offense and 24 points before halftime, but was unable to add to its lead in the final quarters.

“I think our football team played one unbelievable contest,” Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott said. “They played as hard as they could. They had some adversity and really fought and dug. It’s really amazing that it came down to a fourth-down play.”

The Tigers’ special teams started the comeback with a touchdown off a blocked punt late in the third quarter, and their defense allowed only 85 yards in a second-half shutout.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: The Tigers avoided a disastrous result, but the game exposed plenty of problems on both sides of the ball. Georgia State had the advantage at the line of scrimmage for most of the game, which is a major issue for a team heading into the start of a tough SEC schedule.

“At the end of the day, it’s not pretty,” Auburn first-year head coach Bryan Harsin said. “We have to learn from this, in things that we learned from this game that we know we can do better. … We’ve got to take all of that into conference play. That has to continue to keep getting better. We have finals every Saturday, not just quizzes.”

Georgia State: The Panthers will be disappointed to not pull off their second win over an SEC team in three years, but they’ll have a lot of positives to take away from the close loss. Georgia State seems to have rebounded from its early season offensive struggles, as it has been keyed by a strong ground game over the last two weeks.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage a week ago, and we ran the ball really effectively in the first half,” Elliott said. “Our offensive line does a good job. We’ve got a lot of starts under our belt up front … and we’ve got some fresh backs.”

SPECIAL TEAMS SAVIORS

Georgia State led 24-12 late in the third quarter when Michael Hayes’ punt was blocked by Auburn wide receiver Caylin Newton, the younger brother of former Tigers star Cam Newton.

Linebacker Barton Lester landed on the ball in the end zone, giving Auburn its first touchdown off a punt block since a win over Arkansas last season. Lester also recovered the block for the touchdown in that game.

SECOND-HALF SPARK

Georgia State rushed for 218 yards in the first half, with Gregg breaking runs of 57 and 50 yards. But after halftime, the Panthers were held to 48 rushing yards on 23 attempts.

One of the keys for Auburn’s defense in the second half was the return of leading tackler Zakoby McClain, who was suspended for the first half due to a targeting penalty he received last week against Penn State.

“He just flies around and makes plays,” Auburn defensive tackle Colby Wooden said. “It was vital for him to come back and give us the energy we need.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The No. 23 Tigers dropped one spot in the poll after a loss at Penn State last week, but their underwhelming performance against a large underdog could cost them their place in the Top 25.

Auburn travels to face LSU in its SEC opener on Oct. 2.

Georgia State starts Sun Belt play with a home game against Appalachian State on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Hawks to Host Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy will host its 10th annual Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic on Saturday, October 2 at State Farm arena. Presented by Adidas, coaches from all levels will be able to learn from Hawks head coach Nate McMillan and the rest of the coaching staff in a 90-minute course for an opportunity of empowerment, instruction and skills. “We […]
NBA
TheAtlantaVoice

Daniels plays quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominates Vandy 62-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart spent the week talking about Mike Tyson, pushing his Bulldogs to start fast and play up to the standard he wants this season. His Bulldogs did just that. JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominated Vanderbilt 62-0 Saturday in the […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina

Jeff Sims was really upset for a few days. Then he pulled himself together and waited for another chance. When it came Saturday night, he sure took advantage of it. Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech’s defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

The College Park Skyhawks Hosted Tryouts for the Upcoming Season

  The College Park Skyhawks hosted open tryouts this past Sunday in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA G-League season. The tryouts, held at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, were for an opportunity for participants to land a spot on the Skyhawks’ training camp roster. An estimated 70 participants showed up to the tryouts, but only a few will be selected […]
COLLEGE PARK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
City
Jackson, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Jackson, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
TheAtlantaVoice

Falcons understood the assignment; grind out victory against Giants

A 40 yard field goal by Younghoe Koo, gave the Atlanta Falcons a hard-fought 17-14 victory over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. With the victory, Matt Ryan notched his 40th game winning drive of his career and became the 10th quarterback to throw 350 touchdown passes in a career. In a bit of irony, ninth on […]
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

Hawks to Hold 2021 Open Practice Presented by Sharecare on Saturday, October 2nd

Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced their 2021 Open Practice presented by Sharecare, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The team’s Open Practice is the chance for fans to watch a real NBA practice run by Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and get a first look at the team’s 2021-22 roster. Following the conclusion of practice, fans are invited to stay in their seats for a special Rookie Talent Show.   Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the official jersey patch […]
NBA
TheAtlantaVoice

No. 6 Clemson uses goal-line stand to hold off Georgia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney sees a championship group on defense. His offense? That’s another matter. Swinney said the Tigers’ attack is closer to its strong past than it has looked this season, including in a 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. “I didn’t get a whole lot of reward from what I’ve seen” on […]
CLEMSON, SC
TheAtlantaVoice

Daniels, UGA defense lead No. 2 Dawgs past S Carolina 40-13

So much for any debate about Georgia’s starting quarterback. JT Daniels has a firm grasp on the job. Daniels returned from injury with three touchdown passes, backing up another stellar performance by Georgia’s defense that carried the No. 2 Bulldogs to a 40-13 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. Daniels completed 23 of 31 for 303 yards, including scoring […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Shawn Elliott
TheAtlantaVoice

Homecoming – Alfred Jordan Returns to AUC to Help Coach Morehouse

A former Clark Atlanta University point guard and long-time assistant coach is coming home to help coach his former rival. Alfred Jordan, 35, joined the Morehouse College basketball coaching staff as an associate head coach after two years as the lead assistant under former Clark Atlanta head coach and current University Arkansas at Little Rock head coach Darrell Walker. Jordan […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Tech opens ACC play against No. 6 Clemson

Georgia Tech (1-1) at No. 6 Clemson (1-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC). Line: Clemson by 28 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Georgia Tech leads 51-33-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Clemson is seeking to win its seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference opener and seventh straight over Georgia Tech. The Tigers also know another loss will likely eliminate them […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheAtlantaVoice

No. 2 Georgia hopes to avoid huge upset vs South Carolina

South Carolina (2-0) at No. 2 Georgia (2-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN). Line: Georgia by 31 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Georgia leads 52-19-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE? In the first of eight straight Southeastern Conference games, Georgia hopes to get started on a run that will end with an appearance in the SEC championship game and […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy