Reverend Robert Earl Pickett, Orland Community

Reverend Robert Earl “Bob” Pickett, age 88 of the Orland Community of Soperton passed away on Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021 at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin. Born in Atlanta, he was one of five children born to the late Golden and Robbie Elizabeth Watson Pickett. He grew up in College Park and was a graduate of Georgia Military Academy. He attended Truett McConnell in Cleveland, GA where he earned his Associate in Arts Degree. While at Truett McConnell he met Dalton, GA native Mary Helen Williams; that would become his wife in June of 1955. Reverend Pickett attended East Texas Baptist College where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree and majored in Sociology, Speech and Biblical Studies. Upon completing his degree work at East Texas he attended the Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO and University of Tennessee in Chattanooga where he earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Psychology. Throughout his career as an Ordained Baptist Minister he served nine churches in Texas, Georgia, Missouri and Illinois. In 2005; facing his wife’s declining health he moved from Calhoun, GA to Adrian to be near his son and be near where his wife was receiving care. In 2006 his wife passed away. In 2007 he married Yvonne Hester Moseley and they settled in the Orland Community. In the fall of 2007, Reverend Pickett joined the staff at the Christian Family Center as a Licensed Rehabilitation Counselor. He and Reverend Robert Kea, the founder of the CFC, worked together as co mentors to each other while leading the efforts to transform, guide and direct the new steps for those recovering from various forms of addiction.