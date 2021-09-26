Ms. Rhonda Cheryl Odom, Vidalia

Ms. Rhonda Cheryl Odom, age 66 of Vidalia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Meadows Regional Medical Center following her battle with COVID. She was born on March 2, 1955 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Curtis Odom and Hazel Collins Knight. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carissa Hester; granddaughters Stevie Shiver and Blakely Rowland; grandsons, Scott Rowland and Julian Devaeux; and her grandmother, Ruby Collins.